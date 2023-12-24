Why does (almost) nobody buy used EVs?

#buy #EVs

Prices of second-hand e-cars fell by a third during the year

The process of electrification in the automotive sector faces a new obstacle: drivers do not want to buy used electric vehicles, and this also undermines the market for new ones, the Bloomberg agency reported, quoted by the Investor.bg website.

In the used car market worth 1.2 trillion. dollar prices of battery-powered cars are falling faster than their counterparts with internal combustion engines. Buyers are avoiding them because of a lack of subsidies, a willingness to wait for better technology, and ongoing deficits in charging infrastructure. The fierce price war launched by Tesla Inc. and rival Chinese models, is further depressing values ​​for both new and used cars, threatening the profits of rivals such as Volkswagen AG and Stellantis NV, Bloomberg reports.

As most new vehicles in Europe are sold on leases, carmakers and the dealers who finance these transactions are trying to recoup losses from plummeting valuations by raising borrowing costs. This is hitting demand in some European markets that have been at the forefront of electrification. Some of the biggest buyers of new cars, including car rental companies, are cutting back on EV purchases because they are losing money on resales, with Sixt SE shedding Tesla models from its fleet.

“When a car loses 1% of its value, I make 1% less profit,” explains Christian Dahlheim, who heads VW’s financial services division. Problems with second-hand electric cars have the potential to wipe out billions of euros in revenue for the wider industry, he adds.

The problems are expected to intensify next year, when many of the 1.2 million EVs sold in Europe in 2021 will exit their three-year lease contracts and enter the used car market.

How companies deal with this issue will be key to their financial performance, consumer confidence and ultimately decarbonisation – including the European Union’s (EU) plan to phase out new car sales fossil fuels, until 2035

“There is no demand for used EVs,” points out Matt Harrison, Toyota Motor Corp.’s chief operating officer for Europe.

Companies can pitch battery-powered cars to mobility offerings and ride-sharing startups, but there is limited demand from these businesses. Junk internal combustion engine cars often end up in Africa, where they cause pollution problems. This market is largely closed to electric vehicles because there is no developed charging infrastructure.

But what is happening in China? Lucrative subsidies have turned the country into an EV giant, but they’ve also created graveyards of abandoned battery-powered vehicles. Such examples could strengthen calls from conservative politicians in Europe and the US to scrap aid to the industry as key elections loom in 2024.

Warning signs surrounding EVs emerged earlier this year, when Tesla began aggressively cutting prices in an effort to bolster sales. This sparked a price war as other producers followed suit, undermining profitability for some and adding to already heavy losses for others.

Prices of used electric cars fell by about a third in the year to the end of October, compared with a drop of just 5% in the overall used car market, data from the website iSeeCars.com showed. Used EVs take longer to sell than gasoline models even after significant price cuts.

In Germany, Europe’s largest car market, most new vehicles are first sold as company cars and then re-enter the private used car market one to three years later. But with orders for new electric cars slowing, more and more used models are gathering dust in batches for more than 90 days, meaning they have become “risky inventory,” according to consultancy Deutsche Automobil Treuhand.

One has to significantly reduce prices just to get customers to look at electric cars,” commented Dirk Wedigen von Knapp, who heads a group representing VW and Audi dealers.

Part of the problem is that the industry is handling used EVs for the first time. While combustion engine cars can be quickly evaluated based on their age and mileage, there are no widespread tests to determine battery quality, Wedigen von Knapp points out. The battery represents about 30% of the cost of an electric vehicle, a share that is expected to decrease in the coming years.

Certainly some EVs perform well years after their initial sale, with less than expected battery depreciation, says Mike Tyndall, an analyst at HSBC. Tesla cars can sell quickly on the used market because of the brand’s reputation as a technology leader and its regular over-the-air software updates. BMW AG’s strange electric i3, introduced a decade ago, has even become a cult.

Still, most consumers remain reticent about buying used EVs. Manufacturers are already working on new battery technologies, including solid-state batteries, that promise cheaper cars with longer mileage and faster charging. Companies such as Mercedes-Benz Group AG and BMW have announced plans to introduce several next-generation electric cars around the middle of the decade, while Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault are developing models that will cost under 25,000 euros.

Ayvens, a fleet management company that operates about 3.5 million vehicles, says uncertainty surrounding electric vehicle technology will persuade more customers to lease rather than buy – accelerating the transition from personal mobility to one where you pay as needed.

“Electric cars are an accelerator of the transition from ownership to consumer,” points out Annie Pin, Chief Commercial Officer of Ayvens.