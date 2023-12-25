Why does something always have to go wrong?

#wrong

Maud and Gio had a big fight about the money for the wedding. Gio has saved a lot of money with his deceased girlfriend and her wish was to use it if he ever got married. Gio is gone half the night. The next morning he is out early with Liam and has left a letter for Maud.

The letter moves me from head to toe. It seems as if Gio and I have skipped a complete chapter in our relationship. Of course, Lea was often discussed, but I always had the feeling that Gio had dealt with the grief. Only now do I realize that that is total nonsense. It hasn’t even been five years!

“It would be easy if I could share my fears and concerns with you. But sometimes I don’t even know it myself. I would like to tell you what’s going on in my head, Maud, but I can’t. I don’t want to be sad and I don’t want to make you sad. But the sadness comes to me and I don’t know what to do with it…

Tears roll

Tears are rolling down my cheeks and I think I’ve been sitting on the kitchen chair in my pajamas for half an hour. With the cheese roll next to me, of course I couldn’t get a bite down my throat. The doorbell startles me and I quickly open it. It’s one of the Christmas presents I ordered for Liam. When I look in the mirror, my own head scares me. My eyes are bright red and my hair is all over the place. I decide to go for a run, I need to clear my head.

While running I realize that therapy might help Gio. But of course he has to want that himself. When I come back from running, Gio and Liam are already home. Liam starts waving when he sees me. His cute face makes me melt. Gio then gives me a very intense big hug. “It will be okay, I’m here for you,” I whisper in his ear.

I can tell from Gio’s look that he doesn’t want to talk about it now. But that same evening we have a deep conversation in bed. Gio apologizes, but I explain to him that he doesn’t have to. I’m actually ‘happy’ that he can finally talk about it. I tell him about therapy and he indicates that he will think about it.

The rest of the week is all about Christmas, Christmas and more Christmas! Liam’s first Christmas that is. I ended the week with a Christmas drink at the editorial office. Afterwards Kimberly and I went into town and I don’t know how, but I didn’t get to bed until 4am.

The next day I did all the Christmas shopping with my broken head and of course I was not the only one. Gio does all the shopping and I was the gift & decorations team. The three of us spent Christmas Eve and had a good old-fashioned gourmet meal. Liam went to bed early and then Gio unpacked his Christmas package.

Libido up

Since I stopped breastfeeding my libido is higher than ever. I bought a sexy red lingerie set and we had a great time on Christmas Eve. It seems like I’m starting to feel more and more like myself.

Gio definitely didn’t feel like driving across the country and that’s why we chose to celebrate Christmas Day at our home. Yes, Christmas Eve with my mother and Willem, father and Patricia, my brother and Gio’s mother. Everyone brings something to eat and we drew lots for presents.

But ten minutes before everyone shows up, we discover that we forgot to buy a present for Gio’s mother. I know my mother-in-law is definitely not going to like this. Gio pulled her, but I was going to order a present for her and completely forgot about it. Where are we going to conjure up a gift in 10 minutes? “Why does something always have to go wrong?”

Maud (24) loves parties and travelling. She works in the editorial office of a magazine. Maud is in a relationship with Gio and she has just given birth to their son Liam. You can read her adventures every week in a new episode of Maud’s Night Book.

