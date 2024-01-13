‘Why does the Sun burn if there is no oxygen in outer space?’

#Sun #burn #oxygen #outer #space

Although there is no shortage of complicated questions about the universe, sometimes misconceptions need to be dispelled. Here’s the answer to a question people ask over and over again on the Internet: “If there’s no oxygen in space, how does the Sun burn?”

First, there is molecular oxygen in space, just very little. It has been found in molecular form in a few places, including the Orion Nebula and the Rho Ophiuchi Cloud, and the galaxy Markarian 231. Even in the Orion Nebula there is little of it, and this is certainly not the reason why the Sun “burns”. Because it doesn’t burn.

Earth is the only place in our solar system where we know fire exists. In fact, it is the only place in the universe, including the stars. where we know for sure that fire exists.

The Sun is not a huge fireball

Fire requires free atmospheric oxygen. Without it, combustion simply does not occur, and for sustained combustion, experiments show that approximately 16 percent O2 in the atmosphere is required.

Despite being the third most abundant element in the universe after helium and hydrogen, free molecular oxygen has only been found in abundance on Earth, where our atmosphere contains 21 percent oxygen.

In terms of the number of atoms, the Sun consists of 91 percent hydrogen and 8.9 percent helium, and in terms of mass, it consists of about 70.6 percent hydrogen and 27.4 percent helium. These proportions do not leave much room for the presence of oxygen, so maintaining a fire is not possible. Instead, heat and light are created by nuclear fusion.

“The enormous mass of the Sun is held together by gravitational attraction, which results in enormous pressure and temperature in its core,” explains NASA.

The temperature in the core is about 15 million degrees Celsius, which is enough to sustain thermonuclear fusion. It is a process in which atoms combine into larger atoms, releasing an incredible amount of energy in the process. In the Sun’s core, hydrogen atoms fuse to form helium.

It is what produces the Sun’s heat and light. But if the Sun doesn’t burn and space is a vacuum, how do we feel the Sun’s heat on Earth?

Since there are fewer particles to interact with in the nearly complete vacuum of space, there is not enough material to heat it by radiation. Perceptible heat on Earth is not direct thermal energy from the Sun, but the result of the interaction of solar radiation emitted from the Sun (waves of the electromagnetic spectrum, including visible light) and particles on Earth.

