Why does your sleep suddenly stop at 3 a.m. after drinking alcohol?

You are in a bar and you say to yourself thata last drink before going home can make it easier to fall asleep once you get home ? Yes, it might be a good idea to fall asleep quickly but It’s not going to help you have a peaceful night’s sleep.. There will be agitation for several hours.

It is the recent discovery of scientific researchers who studied the effect of drinking alcohol just before sleeping. They can explain the cause of this phenomenon.

Why do we wake up at 3 a.m. after drinking alcohol?

After drinking alcohol, the fluid will circulate in the blood to the brain and he will disturb everything. The nerve cells will slow down and the blood vessels will dilate.

This will cause a decrease in blood pressure as well as a feeling of relaxation leading to drowsiness. Do you think all these conditions will help you get a good night’s sleep? It is not the case at all.

In fact, alcohol has a sedative effect at the beginning and can help you fall asleep. You can sleep easily because the blood alcohol level is always high. As the alcohol level decreases, your sleep begins to go wrong according to Science Alert’s explanation.

Once the blood alcohol level drops, the brain resumes its activity even though it’s 3 a.m. He will recover from his inactivity generated by alcohol and he will cut off sleep in the face of all the information they receive.

This is where the restless night will begin with frequent awakenings. During the second half of the night, he even goes have unpleasant dreams.

All these disturbances will have consequences on your sleep. So, when you wake up in the morning, you will look bad!

