Why don’t Trump’s Republican rivals dare to hit his biggest liability even if time is running out to take him down?

#dont #Trumps #Republican #rivals #hit #biggest #liability #time #running

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s closest and increasingly desperate rivals in the Republican primaries are turning up the heat on their attacks, accusing him of lying about them, of being afraid of debates and even of being a failure as president.

But with just 12 days left before the Iowa caucuses, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are hesitant to attack the Republican front-runner over the key responsibility that could trip him up in an election. generals and that will haunt him in history: his assault on American democracy.

His reluctance could suggest campaign malpractice and betray a lack of political courage as Trump adopts an increasingly autocratic tone toward a potential presidency that he promises to use for personal retribution.

In fact, as one Iowa voter told DeSantis in a written question on a Gray TV forum Tuesday: “Why are you protecting Trump? What are you afraid of?”

But his opponents’ stance makes strategic sense, given that the former president appears to have an even firmer grip on the Republican Party than when he left Washington in disgrace after trying to overturn the 2020 election. Trump’s dominance is based in part on his character. disruptiveness, his refusal to play by the rules of the game and his popular hero status among Republican voters. But his power is also reinforced by the general disinterest of the grassroots in any attempt to hold him accountable for his undemocratic behavior and by the idea that he should bear the blame for outrages such as the attack by the mob of his supporters on the Capitol. US.

Just as when he was president, when his dominance clashed with his Republican Party critics in Congress, Trump’s superpower is shielding him from the consequences of his actions and making it politically impossible for primary rivals who want to gain a share of his voters to hold him accountable.

Ahead of a two-week period in which he faces a staggering series of court obligations and possible setbacks in his cases, Trump on Tuesday made a new move in the complex legal tangle caused by his constant defiance of political limitations. He filed an appeal against Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State’s decision to exclude him from the ballot over the 14th Amendment’s ban on “insurrectionists.” This followed the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to do the same, which he is also expected to appeal. Both cases are likely to end up in the United States Supreme Court.

If history is any guide, the election issue – which is constitutionally controversial, even among many liberal jurists – will further tie Trump to his voter base, as will his four indictments and civil fraud trial in New York.

And it will leave DeSantis and Haley again looking for a way to attack Trump, without alienating Republicans who still care for him.

DeSantis is desperate for an opportunity

DeSantis, who is banking on an upset result in Iowa to revive a campaign that once promised to be a nationwide juggernaut, attacked the former president Tuesday for refusing to commit to a CNN debate next week in Iowa. He suggested he would be a much better executor of Trumpism in the Oval Office than its author.

“Why shouldn’t he have to answer questions? He comes forward with things like deporting illegals and building a wall, but he already did that in ’16 and didn’t get it done. So I think he should answer those questions,” DeSantis said.

Later, at the Gray TV forum, the Florida governor also denied that he had been soft on Trump and insisted that he had drawn a strong contrast with the former president.

Haley — campaigning in New Hampshire, where she hopes to emerge as the last standing alternative to Trump — told voters that the former president’s heated new attacks on her show he is concerned about her challenge.

“In his ads and in his tantrums, every single thing he’s said has been a lie. Every single one of them. I looked for some grain of truth in each one,” he said, rejecting Trump’s claims about his gas tax policy while he was governor.

“The biggest thing everyone talks about is how good the economy was under Trump. It was ok? But at what price? “He put us $8 trillion in debt in just four years,” he said, later adding, “You don’t go and pretend to have a good economy by going into debt.”

But like DeSantis, Haley didn’t touch the anti-democratic elephant in the room.

And while they’re ramping up their focus on Trump, Haley and DeSantis are now coming down hard on each other. An ad from a pro-Haley super PAC running in Iowa criticizes DeSantis as “disingenuous” and “too dumb to lead.” DeSantis’ political war room has been slamming Haley as “Tricky Nikki.” The callous tone reflects the fact that Haley and DeSantis urgently need to emerge in January as the clear alternative to Trump to survive the presidential race.

Their mutual antagonism before the official start of the GOP nomination race in Iowa on Jan. 15 leads many observers to believe they are locked in a race for second place in a national race. Trump winning the nod of the Republican Party would be a stunning political comeback just three years after subjecting American democracy to its greatest test in modern times.

While many Americans and much of the free world view the prospect of his return to power with horror, Trump’s continued dominance among Republicans reflects a vast disconnect from the political and factual perception that divides America.

Most Republicans have little patience for the idea of ​​democracy being threatened

While Democrats and the media focus on the consequences for democracy of a second Trump term, there is a notable lack of appetite among Republican voters for accountability for what happened at the end of the last presidency. This long-standing antipathy toward considering the events of January 2021 has long shaped the behavior of top Republican leaders in Washington. In a further sign of Trump’s power on Tuesday, Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana formally endorsed the former president.

And a new poll released Tuesday by The Washington Post and the University of Maryland showed that Republican voters are increasingly less interested in holding Trump accountable for January 6, 2021. While 55% of all American adults consider the assault on the Capitol as an attack on democracy that should never be forgotten, 72% of Republicans believe it is time to move on. Two years ago, 27% of Republicans thought Trump bore “a lot” or “good” responsibility for the attack. Now, only 14% do, according to the survey, which came after months of Trump describing those jailed for the attack as political prisoners.

While democracy is the focus of many legislators, experts and journalists in the political world, it is a less tangible issue in the rest of the country, where persistent high prices due to the covid-19 pandemic, for example, have more resonance among the majority of voters.

Polls among Republican voters show why Trump has found it so easy to capitalize on his multiple accusations and episodes like Colorado and Maine that kicked him off the ballot. And it explains why DeSantis and Haley indirectly criticize Trump but have yet to confront him for bringing American democracy to the brink.

“This was brought before the nation through a political trial. He was acquitted. I think January 6th is included in the pie. “I think the Jack Smith cases are not changing the political outcome in the polls,” South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” referring to the special counsel he is leading. pursued two federal criminal cases against the former president. “At the end of the day, Donald Trump is in a good position to win the Republican primary, because Republicans believe he had a good presidency.”

Graham’s comments reflect the prevailing sentiment among Republican voters after years of false claims of voter fraud by Trump and now accusing President Joe Biden of election interference, while presenting himself as the savior of American democracy. Those claims have been pushed for three years by conservative media amid deep distrust of the mainstream media reporting what happened on January 6.

In June, Trump told his supporters that he viewed his two accusations as a “badge of honor” and that “they are impeaching me for you.” Events following the Iowa caucuses suggest his strategy is working.

Biden’s campaign opening

Trump may not get a similar reception in a general election. Biden, facing dismal poll numbers and anxieties even among his own base about his age, is designing his re-election bid around the claim that Trump and “MAGA Republican extremists” would pose a serious threat to democracy. .

This strategy may work in some places because Trump has alienated critical voters in swing states in successive national elections with his extreme behavior and rhetoric. Although Trump leads Biden in recent contested state polls, it is still unclear whether the playbook will be enough to secure Biden a second term.

Among the Republican Party, however, there is simply no constituency that can attack Trump on this issue. The only visible candidate left who openly criticizes Trump as a threat to American values ​​is Chris Christie. The former New Jersey governor also lampooned Haley for her euphemistic comments that it’s time to move on from the “chaos” and Trump drama.

“What? What exactly does that mean, Governor? Why not say it? It’s not the Voldemort of the Harry Potter books,” Christie said in New Hampshire on Nov. 30. But Christie has little traction in the Republican Party outside of his state, where independent voters are especially important in electing the party’s candidates.

Voters – not polls – will decide whether Trump wins his third consecutive Republican nomination. And both Iowa and New Hampshire have a history of breaking events that can cause disruption.

But as time runs out, Haley and DeSantis’ inability to combat their stain on American history leaves two more questions.

Why go through the grueling and often humiliating process of running for president if you can’t use the most potent political material against him? And will the coming weeks prove that Trump was always unbeatable in the 2024 Republican race?