Why European consumers are not buying used EVs

Without a sustainable market for second-hand electric cars, the achievement of harmful emissions targets is impossible

The majority of European drivers who buy a used car are eschewing electric vehicles offered by dealers in favor of CNG, seriously undermining the EU’s targets for reducing harmful emissions from road transport, Euractiv reports.

In Germany, the EU’s biggest car market, just 1.58% of new registrations by November 2023 were of used electric models, up from 1.23% in 2022, data from ZDK – an industry group representing German car dealers. The Italian and Spanish associations indicate even worse results – below 1%.

“When we look at these figures, the question arises whether it is even possible to talk about a real market for used electric cars at the moment,” ZDK’s Marcus Weller told Euractiv.

Car sellers cite several factors that turn consumers away. These are higher purchase prices for used EVs compared to older petrol and diesel vehicles, the lack of charging infrastructure and concerns about the range of electric models available.

Advances in battery technology have reduced concerns about the range and performance loss of the battery itself, but at the same time have severely damaged the reputation of older electric models. And they are already seen as cars equipped with old technology, which hinders their sales.

“In recent years, significant progress has been made in the battery sector in terms of energy density and therefore the ability to travel longer distances. However, these vehicles will not be widely available on the used car market for the next 2-3 years. And then the question becomes, is there anything better on the market,” Weller explains.

“For this reason, many people prefer to wait for the arrival of the latest technologies to buy an electric car secondhand. And this makes vehicles with a gasoline or diesel engine a far safer option for consumers in the short term,” believes Friedrich Tross, secretary general of AECDR – a trade association representing European car dealers.

“The situation everywhere in Europe is almost the same. To put it very clearly, it is almost impossible to sell used electric vehicles at the moment. the big problem comes from the manufacturer as these cars are usually high end. Specifically, small cars, if they are for sale, are incredibly expensive. They are much more expensive than their internal combustion alternative,” says Tross.

The creation of a market for second-hand electric vehicles is seen as vital to making zero-emission vehicles more affordable. To reduce the carbon footprint of the transport sector, the EU has set a target of 30 million zero-emission cars by 2030. However, the lack of interest in older models calls into question the achievement of these targets.

Member states have also set national targets for EVs on the road, partly relying on a strong used car market. Germany, for example, plans to have at least 15 million electric vehicles by 2030, but many experts are adamant that this is impossible. The German government’s decision to reduce support for electric car purchases has been criticized by traders who say it will make reaching the 15 million target even more difficult.

“Further consideration needs to be given to incentivizing sales of new electric vehicles so that those 15 million electric vehicles by 2030 do not remain in the realm of fairy tales,” Weller said.

However, Avere, a Brussels-based group that advocates for electric mobility, believes that the statistics surrounding sales of second-hand vehicles are not accurate, and the reason is the different methodologies used in different countries. That is why there is no accurate data and reliable data to rely on.

“The pressure on the second-hand market is quite high in terms of demand for EVs and people are really finding it harder. At the same time, however, the second-hand market for diesel vehicles is shrinking,” said Philippe Vangel, Avere’s general secretary.

He adds that car dealers often don’t have enough knowledge when it comes to electric vehicles and this leads them to put these vehicles on the back burner at the expense of conventionally powered cars.

“Actions by city authorities to limit the access of polluting vehicles to centers through low-emission zones will also stimulate demand for electric vehicles,” Vangel adds.

Robin Loos of the consumer advocacy group agrees. He is adamant that electric cars are now often the cheapest option when total cost of ownership is taken into account. What they still lack is adequate infrastructure.

“While the new car market is dominated by larger models, the used market is where people are looking for smaller cars. And there’s actually not enough of it on offer right now, which is holding back sales,” says Loos.

