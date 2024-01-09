Why everyone has the flu and a cold all the time this winter – Joop

#flu #cold #time #winter #Joop

Today

•

reading time 2 minutes

•

612 views

•

save

If you are not already coughing and/or sniffling this winter, there is a good chance that the people around you are. There are currently several viruses and bacteria circulating at the same time that can cause cold symptoms and flu and respiratory complaints. You may have one of these culprits, but you may also have several among your members at the same time.

One of the most common viruses currently circulating is still Covid-19, which, although in retreat for a while, still causes a significant number of infections. In addition, the flu virus, the rhinovirus and the bacterium Mycoplasma pneumoniae. This is evident from data from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). With the holidays behind us and people gathering in groups again, the spread of the viruses has received another boost.

What makes the complaints even worse is that after a few years of Covid and all the measures that came with it, the population is no longer used to anything. British virologist Chris Smith from the University of Cambridge speaks of a so-called “immunity debt” that has been collectively incurred:

“Because we suffered fewer ailments during the Covid years when we were periodically cut off from the outside world, this means that we did not encounter these ailments as often and therefore did not strengthen our immunity.”

Another explanation for the lethargy that those affected feel is that in recent years they have simply forgotten what it feels like to simply have a runny cold.

Other countries in Europe are also currently affected by a confluence of viruses and bacteria. England is currently going through the same phase as the Netherlands and Spain is also seeing a sharp increase in the number of corona, flu and other respiratory infections. The Spanish government decided on Tuesday to make face masks mandatory again in hospitals, pharmacies and other healthcare institutions, six months after the previous face mask requirement was abolished.