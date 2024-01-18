why, for whom, when, how?

While every year in France, 3,000 cervical cancers are diagnosed and cause the death of more than 1,100 women, the National Cancer Institute recalls the importance of cervical cancer screening, which makes it possible to detect lesions

Written by NP – Thursday January 18, 2024 at 8:29 a.m.

Why is it important to get tested?
Thanks to the screening test we can identify lesions caused by a very common virus called papillomavirus (or HPV) and treat them before they transform into cancer. And if cancer is ever discovered, it will be treated early, with less burdensome care.

Screening: for whom?
For all women from 25 years old to 65 years old. Even after menopause, and even if you no longer have sex.

How is the screening test carried out?
The exam only takes a few minutes. It can be unpleasant but is not painful. This exam collects cells from the cervix. Then the sample is sent for analysis.

Thanks to this test, cervical cancer can be prevented in 9 out of 10 cases.

