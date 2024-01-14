Why go back to the office? – Sometimes even the leaders don’t know the answer

#office #leaders #dont #answer

If you had to name a topic that was discussed quite often in the world of HR last year, most people would probably mention the return from the home office to the office. It seems that the debate about this was settled last year, since more and more companies around the world introduced RTO regulations for employees after the end of the Covid epidemic.

The majority of companies have not fully reassigned employees to the offices, but continue to offer remote work within the framework of the hybrid model.

Currently, about half of American companies require all or part of their employees to work in the office some days a week. This proportion will increase to 90% by the end of 2024, according to a survey published a few weeks ago by the American job search portal ResumeBuilder.com, based on a survey of 1,000 American business managers. 8% of companies would require mandatory office presence by the end of 2025 or even later, and only 2% of companies stated that they do not require a visit to the office.

Challenges of the hybrid model

However, the companies still have to clarify many things regarding the creation of the new, hybrid lineup. According to experts, this year’s big question will be how effectively the companies will be able to operate the new model, how they will achieve that employees work as efficiently as possible in the office on joint projects that require cooperation between colleagues, and within the framework of the home office, the can be carried out alone in their work tasks.

The advantage of the hybrid model is that employees become more committed to their work through the option of remote work, their general well-being improves and the risk of turnover is lower than in the case of employees who work entirely in the office but are also suitable for remote work. However, the hybrid model also poses challenges for companies, since they have to coordinate the work of their employees working remotely in the most different time slots as efficiently as possible. For this reason, if a company plans to switch to a hybrid model in the long term, it must develop a strategy on how to handle the issue of communication within the company, cooperation between different workplace teams, while also strengthening their own corporate culture.

For example, the American YouParcel, which provides fulfillment services for webshops, has introduced a partial RTO, because office work has been required for jobs where it is beneficial for employees to be able to work cooperatively in the office.

Results were mixed, with some welcoming the change citing better communication, while others expressed concerns about commuting and work-life balance

he reported Onur Kutlubay, founder of YouParcel. At the company, about 40% of the employees have to visit the office, mainly those who deal with product development and customer relations issues. YouParcel also expects its employees to be in the office three days a week.

This solution created a balance, enabled remote work for tasks that could be performed independently, and promoted cooperation between colleagues during office days

explained Onur Kutlubay.

Many questions remain to be clarified

“There is still a lot of uncertainty [a hibrid munka körül – a szerk]. I don’t think any company has ever said that they absolutely know how to operate this model,” he believes. Aaron de Smet, senior partner of McKinsey consulting firm, who is, among other things, an expert on the issue of workplace culture change. According to him, this was to be expected, since when the coronavirus epidemic turned the world of work upside down, it shook the foundations of work and organizational models that had been in operation for more than a century.

During the last year, it became increasingly clear to more and more company managers that sending employees back to the office does not solve all problems related to the expected performance of employees.

But according to Smet, the real question is how to integrate employees into the work processes in the hybrid model in such a way that the different workplace teams can operate as productively as possible.

“This will require much more than simply ordering colleagues back to the office,” emphasized de Smet.

In the recent period, among company managers, frustration has been felt in relation to the performance of employees, the commitment of colleagues and the retention of talent.

he believes Cali Yost, CEO and founder of HR consulting firm Flex+ Strategy Group. “These are real problems that they thought would be solved when workers got back to the office. But having an office presence doesn’t automatically produce the results they think they need to achieve,” Yost added.

If the company managers really want to solve these questions, they must carefully examine which work activities are more effective if employees work on joint projects in the office in person, and which activities can be solved more effectively by remote work. in the framework of

One of the main questions in this area is how companies can achieve that they do not assign employees to offices just to do the same work that they can do remotely. According to experts, the fact that visiting the office has a real purpose should already be the basis for companies in 2024.

Precisely defining this goal and then confirming it by clearly communicating to employees why it is so important for the company to be in the office is a more effective solution than simply telling employees how many days a week they must be in the office from now on. he highlighted Nilesh Thakker, global head of talent at management consultancy Zinnov.

Given that hybrid work has become the norm for employees who are able to work remotely, the time has come for company managers to optimize the potential of the hybrid model, experts emphasize. This requires, for example, the review of performance management systems, the development of the efficiency of cooperation between different workplace teams, and the need for middle managers to be a kind of coach in handling the various issues of hybrid operation.

There is something more important than the possibility of remote work

However, Gallup’s global survey published last summer also pointed out: in the question of how people relate to their work, the extent of their commitment to their work is much more related to the quality of their relationship with their colleagues and their manager than to the fact that you are working remotely do they work in the office. According to Gallup’s research, employees’ commitment to their work and their well-being are affected by the way employees are managed four times more than the place where they work.

According to a Gallup report published in December 2023, many American companies have recently “radically restructured” their business processes, causing employees, including middle managers, to become more stressed and less connected. When asked what changes companies made in 2023, companies

64% said that employees were given additional job duties,

51% mentioned the reorganization of workplace teams,

42% reported budget cuts.

The internal reorganizations and the cutting of company budgets affected the middle managers particularly sensitively, as this put a greater burden on them. In the new situation, they were more likely to be burned out than non-managerial employees. They were also more likely to feel that their company did not care about their well-being and more likely to say that they had difficulty maintaining a work-life balance. This is an unfavorable phenomenon for the entire company, as the mood of the middle managers can spread to the workers they supervise. This phenomenon is especially worrying for company managers, because the trust of employees in their company management has decreased significantly since the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, although the situation has already started to improve last year: however, only 23% of American workers still firmly state that they trust in the management of his company.

