Why has no one found human remains inside the Titanic?

#human #remains #Titanic

“I didn’t see the remains of a single person,” in 2012. “Titanic” director James Cameron, who has visited and explored the shipwreck 33 times – and claims to have spent more time aboard than the ship’s captain – told the New York Times.

“We saw clothes. We saw pairs of shoes, a strong indication that bodies were once there. But we never saw any human remains,” he added

It’s a fact that, according to IFLScience, is sending conspiracy theorists into a frenzy – but there are excellent reasons why the bodies of more than 1,500 people who died in the ship’s sinking have not been found.

One reason is the life jackets worn by many passengers and crew. Although they failed in their primary function of keeping their wearers afloat long enough to be rescued, they continued to float when the wearers died. The ensuing storm likely quickly carried the bodies away from the crash site, and ocean currents, of course, scattered them further over the course of a century.

The bodies trapped on the Titanic itself likely also disappeared due to the activities of deep-sea animals such as fish and other organisms. But bones have been found in other, much older shipwrecks, so why not the Titanic? This may be related to depth.

“The water in the depths of the sea is saturated with calcium carbonate, which, as you know, is mainly made up of bones. For example, the ships Titanic and Bismarck are below the calcium carbonate “compensation” depth. calcium carbonate compensation depth), so when animals eat away at the soft tissue and expose the bones, the bones dissolve,” deep-sea researcher Robert Ballard explained to NPR.

There are those who believe that the enclosed parts of the ship, which did not have access to the fresh, oxygen-enriched water necessary for deep-sea animals, may still contain preserved bodies. But 111 years after the ship sank, the idea that it is still possible to find identifiable remains is looking less and less likely, writes IFLScience.