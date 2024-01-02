Why has Thailand never been colonized by other countries in the world?

#Thailand #colonized #countries #world

Thailand is the only country in Southeast Asia that has never been colonized by another country or nation in the world. How did it happen?

Colonization or Colonialism occurs when a country subjugates another country, conquers its population and exploits that country. Colonialism often imposed its cultural values ​​and language on the colonized.

In 1914, most countries in the world had experienced European colonization. Except, Thailand.

Thailand’s avoidance of colonialism by European countries was related to centralization reforms by King Chulalongkorn.

Thailand, once known as the Kingdom of Siam, was located between British-controlled Burma and French-controlled Indochina, now Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Key to Thailand Never Colonized

The Siamese kings, especially Chulalongkorn, realized that the only way to avoid colonialism was to get closer to Europe.

In the mid-19th century, Siam had a unique and well-established political system known as Mandala, reported by New Historian.

The Mandala system instead focuses on areas of influence where weaker rulers pay homage to more powerful rulers.

The Siamese Kingdom also tried to combine several existing factors to avoid European powers.

First, Siam’s geographical location between the Malay Peninsula under the British colony and Indochina under the French colony allowed the region to become a neutral zone.

Second, King Chulalongkorn changed his political system to a more European one and marked the start of a massive project to modernize Thailand.

An important aspect of this project was map making, because the Siamese realized that Europeans placed a lot of emphasis on science, especially topography.

Maps were used by England and France to determine the areas they controlled and when borders were unclear. They took advantage of this condition to claim the territory.

Third, King Chulalongkorn changed scattered power to centralized power. The king has de facto power over the entire region, but there are still many regions that do not have de jure political certainty.

King Chulalongkorn for the first time in Siam’s history formed a special army to control local rulers and uncontrolled areas.

King Chulalongkorn disarmed and overthrew local rulers by centralizing power in Bangkok. King Chulalongkorn’s frontal actions were related to continued Western pressure and the legacy of the policy of his father, King Mongkut, who granted territorial concessions to the West.

The reforms carried out by King Chulalongkorn also included reorganizing the government into ministries with functional responsibilities and a centralized bureaucracy.

The government also implemented a uniform and centralized administrative system in the outlying provinces, systematized government revenue collection, abolished slavery and labor service requirements, established law courts and judicial reforms, introduced a modern school system, and established a railroad and telegraph system.

A major reorganization was also imposed on the Buddhist monkhood by incorporating all the monks throughout the country into the sangha as a nationwide religious hierarchy connected at its peak to the king.

King Chulalongkorn’s reforms had a tremendous impact on the history of Thailand, becoming a more modern country that was never colonized by other nations.

