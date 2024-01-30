why health plans have become so much more expensive

#health #plans #expensive

He also pointed out that among the factors that most influence the adjustment are health inflation, represented by the evolution of the cost of care; the obligation to offer treatments that are “increasingly expensive, with doses, in some cases, worth millions of dollars”; the occurrence of fraud and judicialization.

HapVida and SulAmérica did not respond until the publication of this article.

Prices should continue to rise, analysts say

For this year, it is expected that the correction in the price of plans will continue to increase. The average price increase for the sector was 14.9% in 2023, ANS pointed out. In 2022, it was 12.7% and, in 2021, 7.4%. “It is expected that readjustments will remain high, but at lower levels”, points out Ulisses, from XVI Finance.

With an increasingly older population, prices should continue to rise. Leonardo Giusti, from the Infrastructure, Government and Health sector of the consultancy KPMG in Brazil, points out that in addition to the post-pandemic factor, the aging of the Brazilian population also puts an upward pressure on the accident rate and that, since this is not expected to change, it is likely that prices will continue to rise in the coming years.

Mental health care also increases the demand for services in this area. In addition, there is the judicialization of cases that guarantee coverage for procedures and medications previously not covered by medical insurance, which increases the insurer’s expenses. “It’s difficult to slow things down. If we want different results, we need to act differently. I don’t see a big change in these components [que empurram os preços para cima] for this year”, he says.