Why implement a well-being strategy in companies

#implement #wellbeing #strategy #companies

Pedro Heredia, OpenUp psychologist specializing in social, organizational, general psychology and neuropsychology, participated in one of the Valor Salud programs to explain how companies can implement wellness programs to optimize the mental health of employees and what benefits they can get both parts.

These types of strategies have a series of benefits for their human teams, but also for the organizations themselves. Thus, Pedro Heredia explained that “If today we have difficulties in emotional regulation we are going to be more uncomfortable both at home and in the office”. To reaffirm this fact, he put on the table a UGT study in which it is pointed out that 15% of medical leaves are due to mental illness with a cost for the company of about €2,000: «When we implement mental well-being strategies in companies, absenteeism is reduced. That is already an economic benefit for the company.”.

The next favorable factor would be having “more cohesive teams” why “By being more open, by being able to talk more about how you feel, your emotions, you tend to be more cohesive.” In this sense, he commented that there are situations in which people find it difficult to concentrate at work because “he is worried” of your daily life that affect you.

The psychologist of the work mental well-being platform listed some actions they develop to improve this type of situation, such as sessions with psychologists, individual and group mindfulness sessions, group workshops on emotional regulation or to help managers optimize teamwork, masterclasses and content or text resources.

However, he recognized that «in Spain we still see a lot of resistance in general when going to the psychologist. And that also means that companies, when it comes to establishing strategies that benefit mental well-being, there is still some taboo.”. «We tend to believe that those who go to the psychologist are not right in the head or have some pathology»he lamented, although he noted that “Since the pandemic we see that this has changed a lot”.

As for advice for those suffering from stress, anxiety or mental health-related problems, he recommended that “The first thing we have to do is accept”. «Anxiety is part of everyday life. And it is a normal emotion, just like sadness, just like joy. And the closer we get to the emotion, the more we understand why it is there, the more we will know how we can solve it.”he recommended.

With more than 20 years of experience in the sector, Human Resources Forum is a leader in creating a comprehensive communication ecosystem in the field of people management.

People and companies passionate about Human Resources meet daily on our platforms and exclusive events, which have become international references. Not only are we the main community in Spain, but we also have an active presence on the increasingly active global stage.

With more than 200,000 active users and more than 8 million impacts annually, the Human Resources Forum is the meeting point for the most prominent professionals and companies in the sector. We provide references with the latest trends, best business practices and the most influential voices in the world of Human Resources.

Our 360° approach covers all aspects of people management, from internal and external communication, to training, talent development and change management. We offer you exclusive content, top-level networking events and unique opportunities to establish lasting professional relationships.

Do you want to be part of our community? Join the Human Resources Forum and discover the power of communication, networking and influence in the field of people management!

Contact: [email protected]

Follow us on: