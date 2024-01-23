Why in Norway they have no problems charging electric cars in cold temperatures

#Norway #problems #charging #electric #cars #cold #temperatures

Over the past week, almost everyone has been talking about the problems Tesla owners have been experiencing in Chicago while trying to charge their electric vehicles.

Temperatures in the city then reached -17 degrees and queues formed in front of some charging stations. Complaints were either about problems with the stations themselves, which were not working, or because of the slow fast charging of the electric cars, which in the low temperatures took several hours.

All this raised many questions about the weakness of electric cars in winter and served rather as a red dot for cars with internal combustion engines. But The New York Times reminds us that Chicago is far from the only place on the planet that gets very cold. And despite the negative temperatures, people have no problem charging their electric cars.

One such example is Norway, the country with the highest percentage of sales of electric cars. Lars Godbolt, who is an adviser to the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association, says such charging problems arise from a lack of awareness of how electric cars work.

In Norway, owners of such vehicles know that they need to warm up their car (and with it the battery) before heading to the fast charging station, especially in very cold temperatures. In addition, Godbolt claims that the charging station infrastructure in Norway has improved significantly over the past few years.

Thus, especially in winter, there are no long queues of people waiting to charge their electric cars, writes InsideEVs. Godbolt also claims that the other big difference with cities like Chicago is that in Norway, the majority of people live in houses, not apartments.

In fact, it turns out that around 90% of EV owners in Norway have their own charging station at home. A study by S&P Global Mobility shows that this percentage in the US is only about 51.