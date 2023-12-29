Why instant noodles are bad for your health

#instant #noodles #bad #health

They are among the ultra-processed foods with the highest salt content: “It’s no surprise that people who eat two or three packets of them a day have skyrocketing blood pressure.”

“It is one of the most harmful ultra-processed foods to your health”. This is the alarm raised by Barry Popkin, an American professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina who in a statement to Guardian he pointed the finger at i noodles istantanei due to the high levels of salt contained in these products. “It’s no surprise that people who eat two or three packs a day have sky-high blood pressure” says Popkin, explaining that their odor, resulting from artificial additives, is part of their success. To do the rest, it is the popularity of South Korean pop culture which, in addition to invading the platforms with serie tv come Squid Gamethe demand for traditional foods is also growing in richer countries and among the middle classes of developing countries.

“In the United States I see college students eating them all the time while walking down the street. They are very popular, but this is nothing compared to other countries. In China, Asia and Africa, the amount consumed by people is really high. And, with the exception of China, these are often countries that have never had a traditional noodle-based diet – explains the expert – . If you look at the sales performance, it’s impressive”.

According to the World Instant Noodles Association, 121.2 billion servings of noodles were consumed last year, an increase of 2.6% from the previous year. Data released by South Korea in November also indicates that the country exported a record amount of $785 million worth of instant noodles (around 710 million euros) in the first ten months of 2023, with an increase of almost 25% compared to the same period last year.

Instant noodles alert: They contain too much salt

Compared to regular noodles, instant noodles contain higher levels of salt to improve texture and reduce cooking time. Additionally, salt is heavily present in the seasoning sachets provided. A 2017 study, which analyzed the contents of 765 types of instant noodles sold in ten different countries, found the levels of salt contained in these products can range from 35% to 95% of an adult’s daily requirement.

Furthermore, the analysis found that instant noodles marketed in middle-income countries had a significantly higher salt content than those marketed in high-income countries. According to some estimates, two 70 gram packets consumed in a single meal are equivalent to 2,352 mg sodiumwhich is 118% of the daily intake recommended by the World Health Organization.

The high salt content and growing popularity of instant noodles are the basis of public health concerns, since their low cost, convenience and widespread availability of these products all facilitate their consumption. The intake of high levels of salt, in particular, is linked to increased blood pressure (hypertension) which is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

“Reducing the population’s salt intake is recognized as the “best buy” for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases by lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of stroke and heart disease – the experts highlight – . Salt reduction is considered a priority intervention by the World Health Organization due to its high feasibility and potential benefit for the entire population. Many countries are working towards the global target of a 30% relative reduction in average population salt intake, towards the WHO recommendation of sodium levels below 2000 mg/day (equivalent to less than 5 g/day of salt (just under a teaspoon)”.