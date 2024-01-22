#Iran #Hate #Kurds

TEHERAN – Iran fired 11 ballistic missiles at the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, Erbil, a few days ago. It shows how much Iran hates the Kurds.

Not only is it a Kurdish military base, but it is also the home of the rich and famous Kurdish businessman, Peshraw Dizayee. The attack killed Dizayee, his family members, and fellow businessman Karam Mikhail.

Iran’s ruling Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) quickly claimed responsibility for the attack, and baselessly claimed that it targeted an Israeli intelligence base.

This is not the first time Iran has fired deadly missiles into Iraq’s Kurdistan region, far from it. But the attack was the first time Tehran had deliberately and directly killed civilians in Erbil in such a blatant manner.

Why Iran Hate Kurds?

1. Rejecting the Reunification of the Kurdish Nation

Iran first fired missiles into Iraqi Kurdistan in September 2018. During that attack, which was unprecedented at the time, an Iranian Fateh-110 missile attack leveled a building where two factions of Iran’s Kurdistan Democratic Party were meeting to discuss reunification, killing 18 people. and injured an estimated 50.

It shows how Iran really doesn’t like the process of reunifying the Kurds to form a state. The Kurds in Iraq, Syria and Turkey want to unite to establish a Kurdish state. This action was opposed by Iran.

Mohammed A. Salih, Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, believes Monday night’s attack was “partly unprecedented and partly unprecedented” considering several past incidents.