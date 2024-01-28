Why is India choosing to stay away from Russia, but be wary of China?

#India #choosing #stay #Russia #wary #China

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shakes hands with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a joint press conference after their talks in Moscow, Russia December 27, 2023. Photo/Alexander Nemenov

NEW DELHI – India is trying to distance itself from its biggest arms supplier Russia. This was after Russia’s ability to supply ammunition and spare parts was disrupted due to the war in Ukraine. But India must tread carefully so as not to push Moscow closer to China.

The world’s biggest arms importer is slowly turning to the West as the United States seeks to strengthen ties in the Indo-Pacific region, hoping to stem China’s influence by weaning the South Asian country from its traditional dependence on Russia.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute says Russia supplied 65% of India’s arms purchases worth more than $60 billion over the past two decades. But the war in Ukraine accelerated a push to diversify its weapons base.

“We are unlikely to sign any major military agreement with Russia,” said Nandan Unnikrishnan, a Russia expert at the Observer Research Foundation think tank in New Delhi, as reported by . “That would be a red line for Washington.”

The view comes despite offers from Moscow, described by four Indian government sources, among them a recently retired senior security official, as including platforms such as the state-of-the-art Kamov helicopter as well as Sukhoi and MiG fighter jets, with additional joint manufacturing incentives in India.

Russia has publicly urged India to improve defense ties, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shifted his focus to domestic production with Western technology, experts and officials say.

Such efforts would be more in line with Modi’s “Make in India” program to encourage domestic manufacturing, as he is unlikely to seek a third term in general elections scheduled for May.

India estimates it will spend nearly $100 billion on defense orders over the next decade.

Last year, India and the United States signed a deal for General Electric (GE.N), opening a new tab to produce engines in India to power its fighter jets, which was the US’s first concession to a non-ally.