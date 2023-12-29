Why is it not good to turn off all the heat when we leave home during the winter holidays

#good #turn #heat #leave #home #winter #holidays

​During the winter, turning off the heating completely is apparently the normal solution when we leave home for several days or in the case of a holiday home, in order to reduce the energy bill. But this can cause a number of unwanted problems, low temperatures can freeze and break water pipes, can also cause boilers or boilers to burst and even floods.

There are some variations in terms of the recommended temperature when we are away, but in general, we cannot go too far if we set the thermostat to turn on the heating when the temperature drops below 16 degrees Celsius, the representatives of the energy company E showed to HotNews.ro .ON Romania.

And, if we are away for a longer time, we should set the thermostat to 8 degrees, say, in turn, those from Engie Romania.

In the case of thermal power plants, there is, in most cases, an antifreeze function, which is recommended to be activated.

It turns on the heating when it detects that the water in the system has dropped below a certain temperature, usually about five degrees, and heats it up to about ten degrees, after which it stops.

What risks are there if we completely turn off the heat in a home

George C. was born in Şirnea, a mountain village in Brașov county, and inherited from his parents the house where he grew up. No one lives there permanently anymore, he moved to the city, but he goes on weekends with family and friends for peace and fresh air.

“One winter the road was impassable and we didn’t get there at all, and in the spring we found the water pipes frozen and broken. Another winter, after installing double glazed windows, I discovered dampness and mold. We had to replace all the furniture,” he says.

Completely shutting down the heating in a building during the winter can present various risks and negative consequences for its structure and the goods inside.

We mention some of them:

• increased energy consumption when heating is restarted – when heating is restarted in a cold building, the heating system has to exert extra effort to bring the temperature back to a comfortable level. This can lead to a significant increase in power consumption.

• thermal insulation problems: a constantly cooled building may have thermal insulation problems, which means that it will be more difficult to maintain a comfortable temperature inside when the heating is switched back on.

• freezing of water in installations or other circuits – when the temperature drops below zero degrees Celsius, the water in the pipes can turn into ice, causing cracks and fissures in the pipes. This can lead to water leakage when the heating is restarted.

• the appearance of mold and fungi – the absence of proper heating and ventilation can create an environment conducive to the development of mold and fungi. These organisms can affect indoor air quality and damage building surfaces.

• damage to building materials and, implicitly, to the building – extreme temperature variations can affect building materials, causing them to expand and contract. This phenomenon can lead to cracking or degradation of the building structure.

