Why is Prince Mateen’s mother rarely in the spotlight? This is the reason

Editorial Team, CNBC Indonesia

Lifestyle

Wednesday, 01/24/2024 20:40 WIB

Photo: Prince Mateen and Anisha Rosnah’s wedding reception. (Instagram/tmski)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Kingdom of Brunei Darussalam in early January held a luxurious party for 10 days to celebrate the wedding of Prince Abdul Mateen. The 32 year old prince officially married Anisha Rosnah, who is none other than his childhood friend.

Prince Mateen is the fourth son and 10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is also the leader of Brunei Darussalam. So, who is Prince Mateen’s mother? And why is he rarely in the spotlight?

Prince Mateen is the son of Sultan Bolkiah and Mariam bint Haji Abdul Aziz. She was the sultan’s second wife. Mariam once worked as a flight attendant at Royal Brunei Airlines.

Photo: Pengeran Mateen from Brunei. (Instagram/tmski)

Mariam and Sultan Bolkiah married in 1981, in Bandar Seri Begawan. From this marriage, the two had four children:

1. Prince Abdul Azim

2. Princess Azemah

3. Putri Fadzilah

4. Prince Abdul Mateen

Mariam and Sultan Bolkiah divorced in February 2003. The divorce was announced by Prince Sufri, brother of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, on official television. In government buildings, a number of photos of the sultan’s former wives were displayed alongside photos of himself and his first wife immediately taken down after the royal announcement.

Mariam is currently reported to live in Singapore.

More Interesting News