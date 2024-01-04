Why is the Ain Sebaâ zoo slow to reopen?

The delay in reopening the Ain Sebaâ zoo provoked the indignant anger of several Casablancans, impatient to discover this new place of entertainment.

On the Web, many Internet users have called on those responsible to reveal the real reasons for this delay and to set an official date for the reopening.

Contacted by Le Site info, Ahmed Afilal, the deputy mayor, indicated that a call for tenders will be launched soon to determine the company which will be responsible for managing the zoo.

Afilal also stressed that the reopening will be made upon receipt of the first group of animals from abroad. “The zoo is 100% ready. But we are still waiting for the animals to arrive to officially announce its reopening,” he explains.

The municipal official also indicates that an international company responsible for the arrival of said animals has put Morocco on the waiting list, made up of other countries, with the aim of supplying the necessary fauna for the zoo.

Remember that the entrance fees to the zoo have already been set by the city’s municipal council, as follows: 30DH for children and 50DH for adults. Just as Ahmed Afilal had previously stressed that entry will be free for children under five years old, in addition to the possibility for families to benefit from exceptional offers, as part of a “family pack”.

H.M.

