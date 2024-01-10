Why is the Atlético de Madrid vs. Madrid derby played at the Metropolitano? Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey 2023-24?

#Atlético #Madrid #Madrid #derby #played #Metropolitano #Real #Madrid #Copa #del #Rey

The Merengues and Colchoneros will meet three times in less than a month.

Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid will really put their rivalry to the test at the start of 2024. Merengues and Colchoneros were paired in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Reyso now they will have three duels scheduled between January 10 and February 4.

The Cup match will take place at the Metropolitan Stadium and will be played on Thursday, January 18 at 9:30 p.m.

Real Madrid advanced to the round of 16 after beating Arandina 3-1. For its part, Atlético Madrid eliminated Lugo 3-1. Both debuted in the competition in the round of the 32 best.

Why is Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey being played at the Metropolitan stadium?

In reality, the reason why the Colchoneros will be local is very simple. The draw for the Round of 16 was a pure draw, that is, the first name to appear in the crossroads would be the one chosen to take the home field advantage.

