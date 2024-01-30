Why is the Moon moving further and further away from the Earth?

#Moon #moving #Earth

You may not have noticed, but the Moon is putting away of us. Yes, our satellite, formed billions of years ago by the impact of an object – which was called Tea – against the Earth, is a little further away from us every year. Specifically, the radius of its orbit increases by about 3.78 cm per year.

It is possible that, at first, this information gives you some vertigo because, in the end, without the presence of the Moon, the seas would barely have tides, the days would have a different length and we ourselves might not be here.

A NATURAL PROCESS

However, you should not worry. The Moon has been moving away from the Earth since the moment it was created and, although the rate of 3.78 centimeters seems like a high rate, it is not really like that.

You must think that, at the time the Moon appeared and settled in its orbit around the Earth, scientists estimate that it was about 22,500 km away, while, currently, its value is 384,400 km. That is to say,It was almost 17 times closer!

For this reason, it is estimated that about 1.4 billion years ago, days lasted only 18 hours and, logically, life on the planet was completely different from what we know today.

But why does this curious effect occur? Well, to explain it it is necessary to remember the third law of motion of Newton, which states that, when one body exerts a force on another, the second also generates a force towards the first, of equal magnitude and opposite direction.

In other words: if you push on a wall with your hand, the wall will also exert an equal force on your hand. Does anything else sound familiar to you? This is the famous phenomenon of action and reaction.

HOW DOES IT HAPPEN?

For the context of the Earth and the Moon we must keep in mind that, when our planet rotates, it faces a great frictional force generated by the oceans and seas that cover it and that, with the passage of time, causes it to rotate more slowly on its axis.

Now, since the Earth and the Moon are gravitationally linked and for every action there is a reaction, as the movement on the Earth slows down, that of the Moon speeds up. As a result of this acceleration, the centrifugal force increases, which pull the satellite outprogressively separating it from planet Earth.

However, the drift is so subtle that, at least during your lifetime and that of your children or grandchildren, the possible changes will not be noticeable and, even if the Earth continued to slow down its rotation, the possible effects would take time. billions of years to appear.

In fact, it is estimated that, long before that happens, the Sun will reach an advanced age, expand and become a red giant that would engulf a good part of the Solar System, including the Earth and the Moon.

AS MEASURED?

The data that reflects this phenomenon of distancing has been collected since 1969 when, as part of the NASA Apollo program, man set foot on the Moon. In three of the missions that took place between that year and 1972, the astronauts left a series of reflectors strategically placed, as if they were small mirrors in a row.

Thus, since then, astronomers have dedicated themselves to launching different beams of laser rays at them. Knowing the speed at which the laser moves and the time it takes takes time to go and return from the Earth to the Moon, they can easily calculate the distance at which the satellite is from us.

Furthermore, the benefit of this technique is that it provides great precision in the measurement, reaching measurements with uncertainty of millimeters, which has made it possible to easily detect this departure from the order of centimeters.