Why men snore more often than women – Wel.nl

Women snore less than men for a number of reasons, including:

The pharynx of women is generally narrower than that of men. This makes it harder for the pharynx to clog and cause snoring. Sleeping position: Women are more likely to sleep on their sides than men. Sleeping on your side can help prevent snoring.

In addition to these general factors, there are also a number of other factors that can cause snoring in women, including:

Nose and throat disorders: Nose and throat conditions, such as colds, flu and tonsils, can increase the risk of snoring.

If you snore, it is important to talk to your doctor to determine the cause. There are a number of treatments available that can help reduce or stop snoring.