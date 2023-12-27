Why men snore more often than women – Wel.nl

Women snore less than men for a number of reasons, including:

  • Sex hormones: Estrogens, the female sex hormones, help keep the tissue in the pharynx tighter and more supple. This helps to keep the pharynx open and prevent snoring. After menopause, when estrogen levels drop, the risk of snoring in women increases.
  • Weight: Being overweight is an important risk factor for snoring. Women are generally less heavy than men, which reduces the risk of snoring.
  • Anatomy: The pharynx of women is generally narrower than that of men. This makes it harder for the pharynx to clog and cause snoring.
  • Sleeping position: Women are more likely to sleep on their sides than men. Sleeping on your side can help prevent snoring.

In addition to these general factors, there are also a number of other factors that can cause snoring in women, including:

  • Pregnancy: Pregnancy can increase the risk of snoring due to increased blood pressure and weight gain.
  • Hormonal disorders: Hormone conditions such as hypothyroidism and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can increase the risk of snoring.
  • Medicines: Some medications, such as tranquilizers and antidepressants, can increase the risk of snoring.
  • Nose and throat disorders: Nose and throat conditions, such as colds, flu and tonsils, can increase the risk of snoring.

If you snore, it is important to talk to your doctor to determine the cause. There are a number of treatments available that can help reduce or stop snoring.

