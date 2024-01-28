Why Messenger now asks you for a PIN

Since the beginning of this month, some Messenger users have seen a message pop up asking them to create a 6-digit PIN. This request to create a PIN code is part of an important update to Messenger.

Indeed, on December 6, Meta announced the deployment of end-to-end encryption by default for its instant messaging. The benefit for users of end-to-end encryption lies above all in confidentiality and security. Thanks to this secure communication process, it is impossible for a third party to access conversations without physically possessing the device where they take place (smartphone, tablet, PC).

Therefore, Messenger will offer the same privacy assurance as WhatsApp. As a reminder, until recently, end-to-end encryption was an option in Messenger; the user had to activate it themselves with a few clicks.

Furthermore, this PIN code will allow better management of conversation history. Meta explains that this will allow Messenger users: “ to be able to restore your messages in the event of loss, change or addition of device ».

Meta also specifies that the deployment of end-to-end encryption by default will take several months given the large number of Messenger users (more than a billion). So don’t worry if you haven’t yet received a request to create a PIN code.

Let us also point out that it will be possible, initially, to avoid the creation of the PIN code in question. However, secondly, Meta will force you to create it. Finally, it will be possible to configure your PIN code in the “Confidentiality and security” tab.

_
