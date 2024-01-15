Why only in the US? Apple has problems with the production of Vision Pro glasses

#Apple #problems #production #Vision #Pro #glasses

Sales of Vision Pro glasses in the USA officially start on February 2nd, however, pre-orders will start already this week on Friday. Apple is still silent about other markets, but the Medium server already reported last week that Europeans will wait until 2025.

This confirms the FT’s earlier information that the headset with the bitten apple logo will be in short supply. According to server sources, problems in the manufacturing process are to blame.

In the middle of last year, the only manufacturer of these headsets for Apple was the Chinese company Luxshare. However, it is said to be able to produce less than 400,000 Vision Pro units next year. At the same time, Apple originally planned to deliver up to one million headsets to the market in the first 12 months.

Representatives for Apple and Luxshare did not respond to the FT’s request for comment. However, the delay in bringing the glasses to other markets speaks for itself.

What can glasses do?

The Vision Pro glasses were unveiled by Apple last month, but should go on sale in early 2024.

Vision Pro glasses have a number of sophisticated sensors – you can control them with your hands, voice and even your gaze. While demonstrating the skills of the new glasses, the wearer could be seen just looking at the icon and it would become highlighted.

But you can also work with the image in front of you using your own hand gestures, the built-in cameras capture them and transfer the entire interaction to the virtual world.

In addition, Apple has connected the glasses system to its entire ecosystem. Apple Vision Pro glasses thus work with Mac, iPhone, iPad, iCloud or Apple Watch. Instead of looking at the small screen of your device, you can calmly let several virtual screens shine right in front of you.

The new product can do that too, essentially creating an entire virtual office. You can type on a virtual keyboard or use real peripherals – Bluetooth keyboard, mouse and touchpad.

And it is not a problem to materialize a giant cinema right in your living room, in which you will watch your favorite series or a new movie. FaceTime calls are also supported. Apple claims that the new glasses will be suitable not only for use at home, but also on the go.

The price in the USA was set at 3,499 dollars, converted according to the current exchange rate to 78,340 CZK. But if we add VAT, we will be above the 90,000 CZK mark in the country.

Virtual vs. augmented reality

The terms virtual and augmented reality are very often confused, but both technologies work on different principles.

Virtual reality glasses try to draw the user into a simulated world and completely cut off their senses from the real world. The eyes are usually completely covered by the display and headphones are placed on the ears, which are very often part of the entire system.

Augmented reality systems usually look like ordinary glasses through which the user can see everything that is happening around him. Special displays or cameras then only draw virtual objects into the real space. They actually connect the virtual world with the real one.

