Why rapper Nicki Minaj is at odds with her colleague Megan Thee Stallion | Backbiting

Jan 29, 2024 at 2:12 PM Update: an hour ago

Megan Thee Stallion has earned herself the wrath of Nicki Minaj. The rapper released her new single last Friday HISS out, which Minaj is not happy about, to say the least. Minaj has been going on a rampage online ever since.

Minaj is not mentioned once in the song HISS, but the 41-year-old rap artist clearly feels addressed by the lyrics. It is mainly about the passage: “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law (These whores aren’t mad at Megan, these whores are mad at Megan’s law). Megan’s Law refers to a US law that requires legal authorities to make public information about registered sex offenders.

This strikes a chord with Minaj, who once collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on the song Hot Girl Summer. Her husband Kenneth Petty is a registered sex offender. Petty was convicted of attempting to rape a sixteen-year-old girl in 1995. He was also sixteen years old at the time. Minaj’s husband served a four-year prison sentence.

In 2020, Petty was once again controversial for failing to register as a sex offender when moving to California. He was given a three-year probationary period for this.

Minaj’s husband isn’t the only sex offender in her circle. The rapper’s brother was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2020 for raping a minor. American media reported at the time that Minaj paid the bail for her brother and put in a good word for him in a letter to the judge. This, in combination with the support for her husband, is not appreciated by everyone.

Minaj hits back with reference to shooting incident and Megan’s dead mother

Minaj has not taken a moment’s rest since Megan Thee Stallion’s single was released. The rapper is almost constantly online and sends message after message into the world via X. She also goes live on Instagram to let her fans know how she feels about her 28-year-old colleague. Minaj not only lists her own successes, but also attacks Megan Thee Stallion.

For example, she writes several messages about Megan Thee Stallion’s mother, who died in 2019. Minaj also states that the rapper is lying about a shooting in which she injured her foot. Rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced last year to ten years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Minaj decides to turn her feelings into a diss track Big Foot names and officially released on Monday. She raps: “The bitch fell off, I said: ‘Get up on your good foot‘” (The bitch falls, I said, ‘Get up with your good foot’), referring to the shooting incident.

In the meantime, things are going hard on X between Minaj fans and people who condemn her behavior. For example, fans of the rapper, who call themselves Barbz, doxx (disclose someone’s personal information) people who are critical of her.

Megan Thee Stallion herself seems unimpressed by Minaj’s reaction to her song. The rapper was seen partying with colleague Victoria Monet this weekend. She has not responded to Minaj’s statements and number.

