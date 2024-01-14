Why should you avoid pairing steak with potatoes?

#avoid #pairing #steak #potatoes

See the rest of this article below

Suggested video What products are in season in January?

Video 1 of 1

Adobe Stock

The famous potato and steak duo is a must in French cuisine. This dish is unanimously loved by young and old alike. Eating these two foods together is almost inseparable in our minds. However, it should be avoided according to several health specialists.

‘;

document.currentScript.remove();

})();

Although few significant studies have been done on the meat/potato combination on the plate, several doctors have shown that it can cause digestive problems. The problem would come from the carbohydrates found in the form of starch in potatoes. Researchers at Flinders University in Australia have demonstrated that this starch has the particularity of not being (pre)digested by the stomach and the small intestine, thus arriving intact in the large intestine, where it will produce beneficial substances called short-chain fatty acids. The Australian team conducted an experiment on adult volunteers and was able to demonstrate that starch resists the appearance of harmful molecules linked to red meat.

This combo, with its difficult digestion, could more easily lead to heartburn, flatulence, and acid reflux. Worse, the meat/potato combination would deprive the body of many essential nutrients found in the other foods you just ate. For these researchers, it is useful to accompany your meat with foods rich in fiber and resistant starch.

Rather than potatoes, opt for root vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes or parsnips for your purees or fries. This colorful alternative offers a unique flavor while enjoying the benefits of vegetables. Also opt for green vegetables such as asparagus, green beans or broccoli. Even grilled, these vegetables are rich in fiber and nutrients.