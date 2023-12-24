Why smartphone batteries catch fire and how to avoid it

#smartphone #batteries #catch #fire #avoid

News of smartphone fires comes to our ears quite often. Of course, this cannot be compared to the wave of fires in 2016, when the batteries of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 began to burn. Then dozens of fires were registered, and in the end the smartphone was withdrawn by the manufacturer from the market. Samsung then admitted design flaws in the case and battery.

But isolated fire incidents still occur. Thus, in September last year in China, the battery of the Redmi Note 11T Pro smartphone exploded due to overheating, and a little later came a message that the Redmi 6A – a budget smartphone of a subsidiary brand Xiaomi – exploded and led to the death of the user.

As Mobile Research Group lead analyst Eldar Murtazin explains in an article for dzen.ru, smartphone fires in Russia occur ten times a month.

“The statistics of smartphone fires in all countries are approximately the same. In Russia, there are up to ten such cases every month, this is a small percentage,” says the expert.

As is known, all mobile devices have the same type of energy carrier – a lithium-ion battery. It is characterized by multi-functionality, high energy density and easy maintenance. But in the case of a sudden change in temperature, such a battery begins to produce gas, the battery “swells” and in rare cases leakage may occur.

Plus, an impact or some kind of damage can cause the battery to overheat, causing an explosion.

Another risk factor is the use of low-quality chargers.

In addition, overheating of the smartphone can lead to fire. If you leave it in direct sunlight, for example. Most often this happens in the summer near an open window or on the dashboard of a car.

To avoid such risks, experts recommend not combining charging with watching heavy content or playing graphics-intensive games. This will double the load on the battery, which is especially risky if the battery is several years old.

The only exception is smartphones that are directly adapted for gaming, such as the Infinix GT 10 Pro or any other that has the function of directly powering the device. In this mode, the gadget works, as they say, from the outlet and there is no battery load.

Remember that batteries are extremely sensitive to temperature changes and using the devices at low temperatures or immediately after returning from the street in winter is highly inadvisable.

One of the reasons is damage to the battery case due to constant drops of the gadget. It can also be affected by a heavy load from using a low-quality charger or a power bank without a controller, which transfer more power to the smartphone than it can accept.

And one more useful tip that is not directly related to the topic:

Smartphone features you’re best off disabling

It is better to completely disable some functions and services of the smartphone – this will reduce battery consumption and limit access to the owner’s personal data, experts advise.

First of all, this applies to notifications from applications, if they are not needed by the user at all. “Constant pop-up notifications significantly accelerate battery consumption,” says the specialist.

On most phones, you can turn off the ability to send notifications to individual apps in the settings. You should leave them only where they are really important – for example in messengers and banking applications.

You should also prevent sites from sending notifications to your phone in your browser settings.

Experts also recommend disabling background work for most apps. This wastes the smartphone’s energy and also reduces the security of storing confidential information, because in the background, applications can not only download updates, but also send information to third parties.

Another smartphone feature that can slow it down and spread information about the user’s location is geolocation. Most apps don’t need this information all the time, so they can completely disable access to location tracking.

You should only leave geolocation enabled in applications that cannot function properly without it, such as taxi or map services.