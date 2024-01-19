why temperatures will rise in the coming days

#temperatures #rise #coming #days

After a long episode of cold, particularly in the northern half of France, the coming week promises to be extremely mild due to the arrival of a disturbance from the Atlantic Ocean.

Published on 01/19/2024 06:19

On January 1, 2022, in the middle of winter, residents of Toulouse (Haute-Garonne) on the banks of the Garonne. (FRANCOIS LAURENS / HANS LUCAS)

It’s time to put away the hats, scarves and gloves for a few days. After a long episode of cold, particularly in the northern half of France, temperatures will rise drastically from Sunday January 21, due to the arrival of a disturbance from the Atlantic Ocean. The coming week will be extremely mild in France.

“The cold air mass currently present over the northern third of France will first be blocked by anticyclonic conditions, before the arrival by Brittany of a disturbance which will initiate a warm spell in the North-West”, explains Tristan Amm, forecaster at Météo-France. This disturbance, coming from the Atlantic Ocean “where the air mass is much milder than on the continent”, will result in an increase in temperatures of around 10 to 15°C, according to Météo-France forecasts. In a few days, we will go from negative temperatures in places to temperatures above 10°C, starting on Monday.

Up to 15°C in Paris and 19°C in Marseille on Wednesday

The mildest day of this mild spell is expected on Wednesday. Météo-France forecasts a national thermal indicator of 12°C – the daily average air temperature recorded in 30 weather stations across the territory – or five degrees higher than seasonal norms. It could be up to 14°C in Lille, 15°C in Paris or even 19°C in Marseille and in the south of the country, spared at the end of the cold episode due to the depression Irène and her air soft. Temperatures should then drop a little again from Thursday.

These temperature variations are occasional and completely normal, even if they can seem impressive. They do not change the underlying trend: the effects of global warming caused by human activities are increasingly visible in France and around the world. Average temperatures are rising and 2023 was the second hottest year ever recorded in France after 2022, according to Météo-France.

“With a warming climate, winter episodes with snow, cold and ice are becoming less and less frequent,” explains Tristan Amm. The forecaster recalls that the last cold spell recorded by Météo-France dates back to 2018. On the other hand, winters are expected to be increasingly mild.