Why the Saudis are igniting a price war in the oil market

/Pogled.info/ Saudi Arabia unexpectedly collapsed world oil prices with its actions, which contradicts the actions and goals of OPEC+. The cartel continues to cut production to prop up oil prices. Why did the Saudis start discounting their oil?

KSA’s state oil company Aramco reduced oil prices in February for all its customers in all regions. In particular, for Asia and the US, the price fell by two dollars per barrel. For buyers in Europe, February prices are down $1.5 to $2, depending on variety. This is a rather sharp reduction, which immediately led to a drop in world prices.

Thus, on February 8, the futures for the “Brent” variety for March became cheaper by 3.35% to 76.12 dollars per barrel, and for the VTI oil by 4.12% to 70.77 dollars. The next day, oil managed to recover some of its losses. The shutdown of production at Libya’s largest Al-Sharara field provided some support. Production in Libya fell from 1.2 million barrels to 981 thousand barrels per day in early January.

However, Saudi Arabia’s actions raise concerns about the outbreak of price wars in the oil market. Why did the Saudis start selling their oil cheaper? This decision contradicts the actions of OPEC+, which is reducing oil production and exports to raise oil prices. The comfort price for oil exporters is 85-90 dollars per barrel of Brent oil.

“The situation on the oil market remains difficult: despite external risks, which, it seems, should have a positive impact on quotes, economic factors with oversupply still prevail, and instead of growth, we see the opposite picture – the price of oil is falling,” explains Nikolai Dudchenko, analyst. The problem is supply and demand: demand is not keeping up with increasing supply.

“Competition is intensifying in the global oil market due to the significant increase in oil supplies from non-OPEC+ countries, primarily the United States. This is happening as demand in China is not meeting expectations.

As a result, oil prices are falling, and this is the reason for the discounts from Aramco to Asian consumers,” says Philip Muradyan, senior director of corporate ratings at the Expert RA agency. According to him, Saudi Arabia, by providing discounts, is signaling to the market that it is no longer ready to lose its share of sales.

While Saudi Arabia, along with other OPEC+ members, cut production last year, the US, on the contrary, increased it by 1.01 million barrels per day to 12.92 million barrels per day. This result broke the previous record of 12.31 million barrels, which was achieved in 2019 when the COVID-19 started, but because of the pandemic, the US had to cut production in 2020-2022. Now it is growing again. In 2024, the United States will set a new record and produce 13.21 million barrels per day.

“After significantly increasing production, the United States, on the one hand, depressed oil prices, and on the other, forced Saudi Arabia to cut production and, as a result, reduce oil export earnings. Thus, in the past year, the trade balance of Saudi Arabia has decreased by 25.5%”, notes Dudchenko. The last time the Saudi oil company took such a step was in 2022 due to the fact that Russia increased oil imports to China. Then the prices of Arabic medium and Arabic heavy varieties were set with the biggest discount compared to Arabic light since 2014, the expert recalls.

It is possible that with their decision the Saudis want to improve discipline in OPEC. “It may be that Saudi Arabia is hinting at the danger of a return of fierce competition in the market. The losers then would be countries like Angola, which recently decided to leave the organization. Saudi Arabia alone will not be able to balance the market. Therefore, from time to time, other participants must be reminded of the need to maintain discipline in order to maintain market stability,” Vitaly Gromadin, investment manager, does not rule out.

Against this background, predictions of a sharp drop in oil prices began to appear in 2024. Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska told the Financial Times that world oil prices will fall by another 20%. This means a drop in prices from the current $76 per barrel to $60. Deripaska cited the reasons for this sharp decline, firstly, as the steady growth of oil supplies from non-OPEC+ countries, and secondly, the uncertainty of the economic outlook.

World oil at $60 a barrel is too low for both Saudi Arabia and Russia. According to expert estimates, the Saudi budget feels comfortable at a price of 80-90 dollars per barrel. Russia needs about the same price for Brent, or at least not lower than 75 dollars, so that without the discount, the Urals grade costs at least 60 dollars per barrel, which are set in the budget.

However, economists are still reluctant to make such pessimistic forecasts about oil as Deripaska. The situation can quickly change, for example, if the conflict in the Middle East escalates, notes Muradyan.

The problem in the Middle East has not gone away. “The situation with the Yemeni Houthis shelling tankers in the Red Sea is not fully resolved. The US Navy was forced to admit this, stating that Operation Prosperity Guardian was intended to protect all ships following the route, but escorting every ship was impossible. In other words, companies must act at their own risk, which does not add optimism. And sailing around Africa, according to Flexport’s calculations, takes 25% more time,” notes Dudchenko. He believes that the price of Brent oil can remain above 70 dollars per barrel.

Translation: V. Sergeev

