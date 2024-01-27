Why there is no Netflix app for the Apple Vision Pro

#Netflix #app #Apple #Vision #Pro

Netflix explains why there is no app

While on streaming services Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+ are present on the Apple headset, they will not be native there at market launch Netflix-App find. An explanation why there are no separate Netflix applications visionOS the streaming provider has now delivered.

“The device is currently so insignificant“It’s not really relevant to most of our members,” explains Greg Peters, who Co-CEO of Netflix, in an interview. According to the Netflix manager, the Vision Pro is not fundamentally rejected.

A lot is still uncertain

However, the company checks carefully whether the effort is worth itto offer its own app. “We have to be careful not to invest in areas that aren’t really worth it,” explains Peters: “We’ll see how things develop with Vision Pro.”

The Apple Vision Pro will be released on February 2nd in the USA and costs 3.499 Dollar. A release date and price for Europe are not yet known. Rumor has it it should End of 2024 for 3.799 Euro appear.

