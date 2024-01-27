Why there is no Netflix app for the Apple Vision Pro

#Netflix #app #Apple #Vision #Pro

Netflix explains why there is no app

While on streaming services Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+ are present on the Apple headset, they will not be native there at market launch Netflix-App find. An explanation why there are no separate Netflix applications visionOS the streaming provider has now delivered.

“The device is currently so insignificant“It’s not really relevant to most of our members,” explains Greg Peters, who Co-CEO of Netflix, in an interview. According to the Netflix manager, the Vision Pro is not fundamentally rejected.

➤ Read more: Advertising clip for Apple Vision Pro is reminiscent of the first iPhone advertising

A lot is still uncertain

However, the company checks carefully whether the effort is worth itto offer its own app. “We have to be careful not to invest in areas that aren’t really worth it,” explains Peters: “We’ll see how things develop with Vision Pro.”

The Apple Vision Pro will be released on February 2nd in the USA and costs 3.499 Dollar. A release date and price for Europe are not yet known. Rumor has it it should End of 2024 for 3.799 Euro appear.

➤ Read more: Apple Vision Pro gives you a headache, say the first testers

Also Read:  Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Poco X6 5G

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Weights or cardio? They confirm which is the most effective exercise to reduce tension and protect the heart
Weights or cardio? They confirm which is the most effective exercise to reduce tension and protect the heart
Posted on
War in Ukraine. The USA is preparing a new strategy for helping Ukraine: the plans do not mention the liberation of the occupied territories – Lrytas.lt
War in Ukraine. The USA is preparing a new strategy for helping Ukraine: the plans do not mention the liberation of the occupied territories – Lrytas.lt
Posted on
Bernard Arnault became the richest man in the world
Bernard Arnault became the richest man in the world
Posted on
Spotify shares: Spotify considers Apple’s App Store plans to be “blackmail” | 01/27/24
Spotify shares: Spotify considers Apple’s App Store plans to be “blackmail” | 01/27/24
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News