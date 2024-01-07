Why Vitamin C is Your Best Friend Now

Do you use serums in your beauty routine?

Die cold temperatures in winter ours demand High a lot that comes through Itching, tension and dryness can show. A Vitamin C Serum can support you there.

Vitamin C is not only important for body and health, but also for the skin. Because it works antioxidanthelps cells too repair and to protect and bends them Skin aging before. Especially in winter, when ours Skin cells due to dry heating air, cold, etc. stressed are, vitamin C can be true Wunder works.

You can use the serum after Skin cleansing and before the Creme Instruct. Just a fine layer spread on or easy knock in and let it take effect. Since vitamin C has a negative effect Sunbeams can be influenced, you should only put it in the sun on very sunny days Evening routine install. In general, however, you should always have one Sun protection factor wear on the skin. In addition, the vitamin C serum should be in the Refrigerator be stored to make it last longer durable close. Plus: there is one when applying pleasant, cooling effect.

