Why Was Thailand Never Colonized?

#Thailand #Colonized

cpa | CNN Indonesia

Monday, 01 Jan 2024 21:14 IWST

Illustration. (AFP/LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA).

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia —

Japan and Thailand is a country in Asia that has never experienced colonialism or European colonization.

Reporting from National Geographiccolonialism is defined as control by one power over a dependent territory or people.

Colonialism or colonization occurs when a country subjugates another country, conquers its population and exploits it. Colonialism often imposed its cultural values ​​and language on the colonized.

In 1914, most countries in the world had experienced European colonization.

Thailand’s avoidance of colonialism by European countries was related to centralization reforms by King Chulalongkorn.

Thailand, once known as the Kingdom of Siam, was located between British-controlled Burma and French-controlled Indochina, now Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

The Siamese kings, especially Chulalongkorn, realized that the only way to avoid colonialism was to get closer to Europe.

In the mid-19th century, Siam had a unique and well-established political system known as Mandala New Historian.

The Mandala system instead focuses on areas of influence where weaker rulers pay homage to more powerful rulers.

The Siamese Kingdom tried to combine several existing factors to avoid European powers.

First, Siam’s geographical location between the Malay Peninsula under the British colony and Indochina under the French colony allowed the region to become a neutral zone.

Second, King Chulalongkorn changed his political system to a more European one and marked the start of a massive project to modernize Thailand.

An important aspect of this project was map making, because the Siamese realized that Europeans placed a lot of emphasis on science, especially topography.

England and France used maps to determine the territory they controlled and when the borders were unclear, they took advantage of this condition to claim the territory.

Third, King Chulalongkorn changed the power that was dispersed into a centralized one.

The king has de facto power over the entire region, but there are still many regions that do not have de jure political certainty.

King Chulalongkorn for the first time in Siam’s history formed a special army to control local rulers and uncontrolled areas.

King Chulalongkorn disarmed and overthrew local rulers by centralizing power in Bangkok.

King Chulalongkorn’s frontal actions are related to the continued pressure of the West and the legacy of the policies of his father, King Mongkut, who gave territorial concessions to the West.

In 1893, King Chulalongkorn was forced to hand over all of Laos east of the Mekong River to France after French ships forced their way down the Chao Phraya River to Bangkok, quoted from Britannica.

Two years later, the Kingdom of Siam again lost its rights to the four Malay states which were handed over to the British.

The reforms carried out by King Chulalongkorn included reorganizing the government into ministries with functional responsibilities and a centralized bureaucracy.

The government also implemented a uniform and centralized administrative system in the outlying provinces, systematized government revenue collection, abolished slavery and labor service requirements, established law courts and judicial reforms, introduced a modern school system, and established a railroad and telegraph system.

A major reorganization was also imposed on the Buddhist monkhood by incorporating all the monks throughout the country into the sangha as a nationwide religious hierarchy connected at its peak to the king.

King Chulalongkorn’s reforms had a tremendous impact on Thailand’s history to become a more modern country.

(bac)

Watch the Video Below: