Why were the reservists summoned by the MApN for 24 hours. “90 answered the call”

The Minister of Defense Angel Tîlvăr states that over 90% of the reservists in Romania who were summoned for 24 hours, to check the records of army reservists and to update military training, answered the call.

“There were exercises and database updates, because that’s what happens everywhere. I think the last two were in Vaslui and Vrancea counties. It had to be done because the situation demanded it and we wanted to be pro-active from this point of view, rather than being reactive when we will do it under pressure… Friends of mine called me and said they had received and the people contributed to, I say, the success of such an activity”, said Angel Tîlvăr, at Antena 3, according to News.ro. The Minister of Defense specified that more than 90% of those who received invitations to update the database and to participate in the exercises, for one day, responded, doing it “out of a sense of duty that honors them”. “I know that there were many fake news on this topic. They have to do what is written in the paper they receive and overwhelmingly… in fact, I don’t know of situations in which someone has misunderstood such an approach. The way in which this activity was responded to was impeccable, which did not raise any problems”, added Angel Tîlvăr. Regarding military training for young people, the minister said that volunteerism remains the basis.

Source: News.ro

Publication date: 03-01-2024 10:15

