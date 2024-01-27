Wi-Fi use on the railways is declining rapidly | Tech

#WiFi #railways #declining #rapidly #Tech

Thanks to WiFi on the train, you can use the internet on your laptop, tablet or smartphone during your journey. The service was very popular for years, but the NS has noticed that WiFi use on the train has decreased in recent years.

Last year, train passengers logged in to the Wi-Fi networks on NS trains an average of 3.2 million times per month. This is evident from figures that the railway company shared with NU.nl. This means that usage has more than halved in seven years. In 2016, the NS registered an average of 7.6 million internet sessions per month.

“The decline is probably caused by the fact that people have increasingly larger data bundles for their smartphones,” says NS spokesperson Oscar van Elferen. “What may also play a role is that more and more employers are prohibiting their staff from using public Wi-Fi networks.”

The NS sees that travelers who occasionally travel by train in particular like to use WiFi. The networks in the trains process approximately 8.3 terabytes of data traffic every day. You can compare that amount with sending approximately 1.6 million photos or the contents of more than 1,600 DVDs.

As a result, the NS sees no reason to stop using WiFi on the train. “We have also agreed with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management that we will continue to offer WiFi in our trains for the time being,” says Van Elferen. “But given the declining use, we will of course continue to weigh the costs and benefits against each other.”

Telephone bill of a few million euros per year

The WiFi service costs the NS “several million euros” per year. The hotspots on the trains have a mobile internet connection, just like your phone. Since 2015, the NS has been using the 4G and 5G networks of KPN and Vodafone for this purpose. The Vodafone network offers a backup in places where KPN has no coverage.

The NS introduced WiFi on the train in 2010. At the time, a 3G connection via T-Mobile’s network was used, because there were no 4G and 5G networks at the time. In the early years, WiFi on the train was therefore very slow. Those problems disappeared after 2015.

You can go online via WiFi in almost every train

Almost all NS trains now have WiFi on board. Only the older sprinters of the SLT type and the old intercity carriages do not have WiFi. Since last year, these intercity trains have been replaced by the new generation of intercity trains, ICNG for short.

The new NS ICNG trains have WiFi on board. The sixty new double-decker trains that the NS has ordered from the Spanish train manufacturer CAF in 2022 will also have WiFi. These trains are expected on Dutch rail lines around 2028.