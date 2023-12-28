Widespread rain from today

The streets of Antananarivo turn into a riverbed every time it rains

The weather will be rainy over most of the Big Island today and tomorrow. A weak and broad low-pressure circulation will settle in the Mozambique Channel and will favor widespread and locally stormy rains, according to weather forecasts established by the General Directorate of Meteorology yesterday. Thus, this Thursday, stormy showers are expected over a large part of Madagascar, except in the North and North-West. On Friday, this weak low pressure circulation will continue to influence the weather on the island and will bring precipitation except in the North-West. Continuous rains will be forecast on Saturday, following the presence of this suspicious area in the Mozambique Channel.

“The amount of precipitation could be greater in certain localities, but the vigilance threshold will not be reached, therefore, there is no vigilance required,” indicates a forecaster. The Directorate General of Meteorology emphasizes that the probability of the formation of a cyclone is low.

Miangalya Ralitera