WIDM candidates were shocked by falling iguana: ‘Suddenly a loud bang’ | RTL Boulevard

#WIDM #candidates #shocked #falling #iguana #Suddenly #loud #bang #RTL #Boulevard

“We arrived at Rik’s after the boat trip through the mangrove,” Annate begins to say. “He was quietly waiting for us, as always. We stood neatly in formation in front of him. As the last people joined the group, we suddenly heard a loud bang. Just like that: bam!”

What turned out? A huge iguana had fallen from a tree, right in front of Fons Hendriks. “But really two centimeters in front of his face,” says Anna. “So we were all completely shocked.”

After the group recovered from the shock, they also became concerned about the iguana itself. “Because he had made a very hard blow. So we picked him up very quietly and put him in a place where he could recover.”

