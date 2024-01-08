Wietze de Jager has moved to Bonaire: “We feel privileged”

#Wietze #Jager #moved #Bonaire #feel #privileged

Wietze de Jager, who announced this week that he has terminated his contract with Radio 538, has moved to Bonaire. “Maybe we will think about it very differently in a few months, but for now it feels very good,” Wietze writes about it on his Instagram.

The former 538 DJ has moved to the Dutch island with his wife and former radio maker Lieke Veld and their four children. The children can go to school on Bonaire. “So much support and so many people who dream of this and want to do this. We feel extremely privileged to be able to do this. And if you get the chance: do it,” Wietze writes with photos of the island.

Wietze was last heard on Radio 538 in June last year. He took over the morning show from Frank Dane a year and a half earlier, but the program proved difficult for Wietze to combine with his private life. Lieke, Wietze’s wife, was previously heard on 3FM and then on Qmusic.

Photo: Radio 538