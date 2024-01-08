Wietze de Jager has moved to Bonaire: “We feel privileged”

#Wietze #Jager #moved #Bonaire #feel #privileged

Wietze de Jager, who announced this week that he has terminated his contract with Radio 538, has moved to Bonaire. “Maybe we will think about it very differently in a few months, but for now it feels very good,” Wietze writes about it on his Instagram.

The former 538 DJ has moved to the Dutch island with his wife and former radio maker Lieke Veld and their four children. The children can go to school on Bonaire. “So much support and so many people who dream of this and want to do this. We feel extremely privileged to be able to do this. And if you get the chance: do it,” Wietze writes with photos of the island.

Wietze was last heard on Radio 538 in June last year. He took over the morning show from Frank Dane a year and a half earlier, but the program proved difficult for Wietze to combine with his private life. Lieke, Wietze’s wife, was previously heard on 3FM and then on Qmusic.

Photo: Radio 538

Also Read:  Sjoerd van Ramshorst new presenter With the Knife on the Table

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Constanța Police investigation, after a driver who caused an accident was not tested for alcohol and drugs. What was found out later
Constanța Police investigation, after a driver who caused an accident was not tested for alcohol and drugs. What was found out later
Posted on
This is how the 2024 NFL Playoffs will be played
This is how the 2024 NFL Playoffs will be played
Posted on
“Dental medicine in our country is of the highest quality”: David Enrique Troncoso, general director of Oral Center
“Dental medicine in our country is of the highest quality”: David Enrique Troncoso, general director of Oral Center
Posted on
IMM Presidential candidate Kurum met with Minister Uraloğlu
IMM Presidential candidate Kurum met with Minister Uraloğlu
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News