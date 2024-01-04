Wietze de Jager no longer works at Radio 538 or any other Talpa station | Media

#Wietze #Jager #longer #works #Radio #Talpa #station #Media

Jan 4, 2024 at 1:51 PM Update: 3 hours ago

Wietze de Jager will no longer be heard on Radio 538. The DJ stopped his morning show last year in consultation with the station, because it was difficult to combine with his family life.

A spokesperson for Talpa Network confirms this after reporting AD that De Jager no longer works at Radio 538 or one of Talpa’s other stations. “Wietze has resigned from Radio 538. We are grateful to him for the years he was part of Radio 538 and wish him good luck in his further career.”

De Jager and Klaas van der Eerden made the last episode of their morning show on Radio 538 in June. “Making a daily program in the early morning – and everything that comes with it – requires 24/7 attention,” said De Jager announcing his departure.

“Continuing to find the right balance with family life is something I have often shared with listeners. This was the reason for Radio 538 to start a conversation. Together with the station we came to the conclusion that I would like to make the long-term commitment to a morning show, at this stage of my family, simply cannot yet oversee.”

Radio 538 said at the time that it would like to find another time for De Jager. The channel and the DJ have therefore not reached an agreement. It is not yet known what De Jager, who recently became the father of his fourth child, will do next.

