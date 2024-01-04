Wietze de Jager quits Radio 538 and emigrates to Bonaire | Stars

Listeners of Radio 538 will definitely have to do without Wietze de Jager’s voice. A spokesperson for the radio station announced that De jager has terminated his contract. “We are grateful to him for the years he was part of Radio 538 and wish him every success in his further career.”

On Instagram, De Jager announced that he is emigrating to Bonaire with his family. “Some were already on the right track, but now officially! Bonaire it is,” he writes.

It has been a number of months since De Jager was last heard at the radio station. Last year he indicated that he found it difficult to combine his work with his private life. De Jager announced in October that he had become a father for the fourth time, with son Leo. The radio DJ and his wife Lieke Veld previously had two sons, Kees Valentijn and Harm-Adam, and daughter Juul Bettie.

In October, he and Klaas van der Eerden concluded their last morning show on Radio 538 “with a positive feeling”. “We are talking about the future, but that will certainly work out,” he promised listeners. But he seems to be breaking that promise with this.

In the video below you can see how De Jager announced the retirement of his morning show at Radio 538:

