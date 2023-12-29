Wife Bruce Willis is grateful to followers for support during illness | Stars

Emma Heming Willis (45), wife of Bruce Willis, is grateful to her followers on social media for the support she has received from them over the past year. The 68-year-old actor has frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a rare form of the brain disease.

“Bruce calls it our ‘inner circle’, they are people in our lives that we can call and trust,” Emma writes in a video in which she says that she called a good friend to cry with. “That inner circle is also here. This past year it was so important to me to finally be able to build a community. And you are here.”

Emma writes that some followers have shared their experiences with dementia, but that she also receives messages in which people express their love for Bruce. “I wish I could answer all the messages because they are deep, raw and poetic. Please know that I appreciate them so much. It also makes me feel less alone,” she concludes.

