Wife Caught Cheating, This Man Is Shocked To Cry When He Finds Out His Three Children Are The Result Of An Affair

TRIBUNSUMSEL.COM — The story of a husband who was disappointed after his wife cheated on him with another man at the hotel.

The husband’s heart was even more broken when he found out that the three children were not his flesh and blood.

Launching from Tribun-medan.com from Sanook.com, Monday (8/1/2024) the husband named Chen said that his marriage had been fine so far.

Chen and his wife decided to get married after dating for a long time.

They bought a house and live in Deqing City, Jiangxi Province, China.

From this marriage, Chen has 3 daughters who he loves.

But in March 2022, Chen caught his wife cheating on him at a hotel with another man.

Chen was shocked by the sight.

He couldn’t believe that his wife had been unfaithful after their marriage had lasted for decades.

Chen tries to forgive his wife and maintain their marriage.

But again Chen caught his wife cheating on him with the same man.

Since then, Chen and his wife’s relationship began to become strained and they often quarreled.

Chen’s wife even threw firecrackers into her in-laws’ house and shocked both of them.

Chen said that since then his father started to get stressed and has not recovered until now.

Source: Medan Tribune

