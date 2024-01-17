Wilders hopes to find a ‘solution’ for the dispersal law in the coming days | Politics

#Wilders #hopes #find #solution #dispersal #law #coming #days #Politics

By Priscilla Slomp and Edo van der Goot

Jan 17, 2024 at 7:52 PM Update: an hour ago

PVV leader Geert Wilders hopes that he can find a solution to the dispersal law in the coming days together with the leaders of the other forming parties, VVD, NSC and BBB. Wilders called the support for that asylum law “a serious problem” on Wednesday.

The dispersal law, which should distribute asylum seekers better and more fairly among Dutch municipalities, received support from VVD senators in the Senate on Tuesday. This means there is sufficient support.

The PVV is firmly against the law, which could ultimately force municipalities to receive asylum seekers.

Wilders therefore dropped a bomb on Wednesday morning by stating that there is “a problem” before he met with Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD), Pieter Omtzigt (NSC) and Caroline van der Plas (BBB) ​​and their fellow negotiators.

After almost ten hours of negotiations, with an occasional break in between, the problem had not disappeared for Wilders, but things did not escalate further either, it seems. “I hope we can reach an agreement together,” he said on Wednesday evening after the talks. “We will continue to talk to each other, but the problem must be resolved.”

Informant Ronald Plasterk said more generally: “Problems are there to be solved.”

Distribution law now also a ‘problem’ in formation

The dispersal law is a complicated political issue that is now also causing unrest within the formation. Although the party leaders express their opinion on the issue externally, it is actually not allowed to be discussed within the formation. The order from the House of Representatives is that there must first be agreement on guaranteeing the rule of law. Only then can other matters be discussed.

Plasterk maintains that this order is still respected, although he does not want to say anything about the content of the conversations. “I do not deviate from the order of the House of Representatives,” he emphasized again on Wednesday evening.

The distribution law is also a heavy burden for the VVD. VVD leader Yesilgöz has always campaigned against the law, which is defended tooth and nail by her ‘own’ outgoing State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum, also from the VVD house).

The VVD House of Representatives voted against the law in October. Yesilgöz has always substantiated this position with the argument that the asylum influx must first decrease. Only then does she want to talk about distribution.

Yesilgöz responded rather laconically to Wilders’ words earlier in the day. She called it “very logical” that someone has a different opinion and then brings it to the formation. She also does not find it surprising that the VVD factions in the Senate and the House of Representatives take a different course on this sensitive subject. “We are a broad people’s party. There are different ideas.”

