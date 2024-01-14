Will an asteroid hit Earth this year? NASA responded to rumors of an impending apocalypse

#asteroid #hit #Earth #year #NASA #responded #rumors #impending #apocalypse

As early as November 2023, reports began to appear that an asteroid several hundred meters in size would hit Earth in 2024.

The GB News portal expanded the report on the basis of official NASA data, specifically from tables including the percentage probability of our planet colliding with some space body. The object 2007 FT3 has begun to be pointed out, which could hit our planet in early October, and although the impact would not destroy the entire Earth, a large part of it would.

The lost asteroid



Asteroid 2007 FT3 was observed for the first time, and it should be added, for the last time, in 2007. Unfortunately for humanity, the observation lasted for less than 30 hours, after which the asteroid disappeared from the people of NASA. It is therefore considered “lost”, but not unknown, because even a daily observation was enough to calculate the trajectory and subsequent estimates of whether and possibly when it will hit our planet. In this way, up to 89 possible collisions have been identified, with one of them possibly occurring on October 5, 2024.

If the asteroid actually collided with Earth, it would cause an explosion with the force of 2.6 gigatonnes of TNT. Just for comparison, the most powerful nuclear weapon ever detonated on Earth – the Car-bomb – exploded with a force of “only” 50 megatons of TNT. It is predicted that 2007 FT3 would destroy a huge chunk of the planet and nothing would be able to withstand its impact. But now the reassurance is finally coming, which NASA repeated after news of the collision with the asteroid began to spread. The probability of it actually hitting Earth on October 5 is literally 0.0000087 percent, and only a slightly higher probability predicts a possible collision in March 2030.

“We are not aware of an asteroid collision with Earth in the next century. We carefully monitor the sky to discover, track and classify any asteroids or near-Earth objects,” said a NASA spokesperson for the British portal Standard in a short statement. “An important note is that planetary scientists define a close approach for asteroids as objects that come within 30 million kilometers of Earth’s orbit,” the spokesman added reassuringly, confirming that the larger the asteroid, the easier it is for planetary defense experts to intercept it. they can find and evaluate risks.

