Will announce the outstanding players of the year in Latvian sports

During the ceremony, laureates in 15 nominations will be announced, and to make the evening more interesting for both the guests in person and the viewers in front of the screens, the audience will be entertained with various performances between the announcements of the nominations.

As previously reported, the event will be hosted by radio and television personality Baiba Sipeniece-Gavare, who will be assisted by sports journalist Kaspars Dvinskis in behind-the-scenes conversations on the red carpet.

The following awards will be presented on Wednesday evening:

  • Sports Federation of the Year
  • Municipality of the year in sports
  • Sports coach of the year
  • Paralympic athlete of the year
  • Paralympic Athlete of the Year
  • Sports team of the year
  • Sports Small Team of the Year
  • Athlete of the year in technical sports
  • Sportswoman of the year
  • Sportsman of the year
  • Youth Sports Coach of the Year (determined by the Board of Directors of Latvian Sports Educational Institutions)
  • Family of the Year in Sports (determined by the Children’s Hospital Foundation)
  • Sports Journalist/Photographer of the Year (determined by the Arthur Vaider Foundation)
  • Sports teacher of the year (determined by the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania)
  • Lifetime contribution to sport (determined by the Jury)

In ten nominations, the winners were determined by combining the People’s vote (50%) with the opinion of sports journalists (25%) and the opinion of athletes (25%). All laureates will be presented with a five-kilogram gold-plated brick designed by the artist Artūrs Analts.

The only nomination for which the winner of the award is already known is Mūža’s contribution to sport, which this year goes to Igo Japiņš – cyclist, coach, sports manager, businessman and former president of the Latvian Cycling Federation (LRF).

The Three Star Award 2023 is organized by the Latvian Olympic Committee in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Science.

