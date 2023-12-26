Will Biden “save” Apple from the recent Apple Watch sales ban

#Biden #save #Apple #Apple #Watch #sales #ban

The Apple Watch sales ban is part of a long-running patent dispute between Apple and medical device company Masimo. The regulator ruled in October that the blood oxygen measurement sensor in the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 infringes on two Masimo patents. Therefore, Apple will not be able to import and sell its latest smartwatch models in the USA. The case is now in the hands of Joe Biden. Will the US president “give a hand” to Apple?

Apple Stores in the United States closed on Christmas Eve with new guidance. When the doors open on December 26th, the suspension of sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 comes into force. As such, Apple removed its flagship Apple Watches from its online store last Thursday, and they are now being removed from Apple Stores as well.

Apple Watch sales ban: what happened?

The ban on the sale of the Watch smartwatch comes as part of a long-running patent litigation between Apple and medical device company Masimo. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in October that the blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 infringes on two Masimo patents.

Following the ITC ruling, the case was sent to the Biden administration for a 60-day presidential review period. During this period, President Biden could veto the decision, but has so far chosen not to act. The presidential review period officially ends after December 25th, so it is still possible that President Biden may choose to intervene and veto the ITC decision last hour.

After December 25th, Apple will be blocked from importing or selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States. Apple made the decision to remove the devices from its website on December 21 and from Apple Stores starting today, as part of its efforts to “preemptively” comply with the ITC ruling.

Will Biden “give a hand” to Apple?

The president has shown in the past that his mission is not to intervene and divert the direction that regulatory entities take. However, Biden can still do so, despite time running out on last-minute emergency action to keep the latest Apple Watch on store shelves.

President Joe Biden has until the end of Christmas Day to overturn an ITC decision that will prevent Apple from selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, among other newer models, because they violate patents registered by another company. But it seems unlikely that he will intervene.

And as Apple has also noticed the way Joe Biden acts, it has removed the watch models that are subject to this ITC action. It should be noted that the Apple Watch SE, the cheapest, is not part of the decision and will continue to be sold. However, the ban will even affect Series 6 and later (even the most recent ones, already mentioned above).