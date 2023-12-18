Will Cardinal Burke also be deprived of healthcare? The Pope’s heavy hand against “the enemy”

#Cardinal #Burke #deprived #healthcare #Popes #heavy #hand #enemy

Healthcare in the Vatican for US Cardinal Raymond Burke would also be at risk. As Open had anticipated, in recent days the cardinal had received two registered letters from the Holy See, with which the rent increase in the Vatican apartment was made official, a de facto eviction, and the revocation of the cardinal’s salary. The cardinal who ended up in the sights of Pope Francis, who accuses him of being in fact “my enemy” and of having used his cardinal privileges against the Church, would find himself not only without a monthly salary, but also with the prospect of having no support whatsoever pension and health care.

At the moment, Cardinal Burke would continue to serve as a member of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura and of the Dicastery of Saints, as reported by the Catholic Herald. For that role he received a “cardinal allowance”, once called a “plate”, i.e. a salary of around 5 thousand euros valid until his death. As the Pope’s biographer, the British Austen Ivereigh, had also revealed, Bergoglio had decided without second thoughts to “take away Burke’s cardinal privileges, because he had used those privileges against the Church”.

Therefore not only salaries and apartments, but according to the British Catholic press also access to the Fas, the health care fund. This is the body that ensures healthcare for all employees of the Holy See, whether religious or lay, in service or retired. Burke, 75, would thus have to provide himself with any medical treatment and therapy. The Catholic Herald he also contacted the Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni about this eventuality. But so far, the British Catholic site says it has had no response.

