Will Club Brugge steal an important pawn from Union SG?

#Club #Brugge #steal #important #pawn #Union

Union SG is once again performing excellently and it is exceptionally impressive what Philippe Bormans and Chris O’Loughlin have achieved there. The other side of the coin is that there is a lot of interest in the people of Union SG. Will Club Brugge go shopping there again?

O’Loughlin impresses at Union SG

Club Brugge is still looking for a new sporting director after John de Jong refused the Bruges proposal. In the past, Club Brugge had thought about Chris O’Loughlin, but that did not become concrete. Will he come into the picture again? And does Borman fear that Blauw-Zwart will come and take him away?

“The small structure, with three people, makes it unique and easy to make decisions and change things. That’s a luxury you don’t have at a big club. The role and the conditions in which Chris and I can work make the satisfaction big. There are still plenty of challenges: developing the new stadium, the training and youth complex and the community operations. I hope that the three of us (including Muzio, ed.) can continue to do that,” says Bormans in The Sunday.

Still a lot of work

Union SG had to change trainers twice in recent years. Felice Mazzu and Karel Geraerts left, but Alexander Blessin was chosen correctly again. In addition, the club saw many top players leave the club, but the right decisions were also always made there.

The Bormans-O’Loughlin duo always delivered very good work. A departure of one of those two would hit Union SG much harder.