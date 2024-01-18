Will Elon Musk come to Poland next week? Here’s why

Elon Muskowner of Portal X, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, is scheduled to land in Krakow on Monday, January 22. He will visit on Tuesday Muzeum Auschwitz-Birkenau.

According to mycompanypolska.pl, he is organizing Elon Musk’s arrival to Poland European Jewish Assosciation (EJA). At the same time, a large EJA conference devoted to anti-Semitism will also be held in Krakow, in which Musk may participate.

“Elon Musk’s visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau is related to the allegations of anti-Semitism that have been leveled against the website X, which the billionaire owns, for several months,” we read on the website.

“The world is to be informed that Elon Musk and X dissociate themselves from and condemn anti-Semitic content,” says the portal’s informant.

According to the arrangements, talks are also underway about Musk’s meeting with representatives of the Polish government – a meeting will probably take place with Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski.

