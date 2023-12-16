Will he stay in the SP? At the moment, yes; in just a moment

#stay #moment #moment

The Zurich Council of States would have liked to become a Federal Councilor, but his party didn’t want him. Why did he run again and why didn’t he submit a waiver for the second time? Because he is concerned with the freedom of election of the Federal Assembly, he says. The ticket doctrine goes too far.

Mr. Jositsch, you didn’t get up again. Why not?

For the same reasons as last year. I received 63 votes in the first round of voting. That’s not enough to get elected, the result is too far away from an absolute majority. But for me it was also about the principle. This ticket doctrine goes too far.

In what way?

The ticket is the proposal of a parliamentary group, but according to the constitution the Federal Assembly is free to choose who it wants to elect. If I had stood up on Wednesday and said that I would give up the office of Federal Councilor if elected, it would have become a dogma. However, the freedom of the Federal Assembly must remain guaranteed.

Your relationship with the SP is considered to be broken. Does this weaken your work in the Council of States?

I don’t consider my relationship with the SP to be broken.

The parliamentary group has almost already presented you in the nomination process.

I have to say that the group had six viable candidates to choose from. I was not elected on the ticket. I accepted that.

Even though you apparently didn’t even receive all the votes of your colleagues in the Zurich parliamentary group? Why not?

You have to ask my colleagues that. But basically everyone is free to choose how they want. However, your impression that I had absolutely no support in my group is correct.

When the SP co-parliamentary group leader Samuel Bendahan explained the election strategy on Wednesday, you left the hall. Silent protest or bathroom break?

I knew I wouldn’t have any more time from the first round of voting. It was a bio break.

Are you staying in the SP?

I am a member of the Social Democratic Party; At the moment I see no reason to change that.

Some of your comrades are saying publicly that they want to “ghost” you for the next four years. Juso President Nicola Siegrist thinks your reaction must have consequences.

You don’t have to go into politics if you want to make friends. You have to do this outside the party. I don’t really care what the Juso president says.

In return, you enjoy support from other parties. They received around 70 votes in all three rounds of voting on Wednesday. Nevertheless, all parliamentary group leaders now say that their party did not elect you. How do you explain that?

The faction leaders wanted to stick to the SP’s official ticket. Some in the parliamentary groups obviously saw things differently.

They received almost a third of the votes of the entire Federal Assembly. Is this the beginning of the end of the “ticket dogma”?

I am convinced that the ticket discussion will be conducted differently next time. The ticket de facto gives a faction the power to tell the Federal Assembly who should be elected. This is against the constitution.

But the ticket also largely prevents the factions from weakening political competition by deliberately electing moderate candidates.

I am convinced that the Federal Assembly has enough sense of responsibility to refrain from such disruptive maneuvers. The past has shown that many candidates who were elected outside the ticket later became very respected members of the Federal Council, including in their own parties.

Your long-time FDP member of the Council of States, Ruedi Noser, once said that the ticket system no longer leaves any room for characters.

That depends on the ticket. But the Federal Assembly must have the final say. If the tickets were just a proposal from the parliamentary groups, it would take away the pressure and even strengthen the ticket.

How come?

If a parliamentary group knows that its ticket is nothing more than a suggestion, it must make every effort to propose only viable candidates.

The influence of the parties was clearly shown in the last Federal Council elections. What is it like in the Council of States? Are cantonal representatives increasingly becoming party politicians?

No. I see myself primarily as a representative of the canton of Zurich, and my colleagues also primarily represent their cantons. This is what distinguishes the Council of States from the National Council, which is the purpose of two chambers.

You are the best elected member of the Council of States, a successful lawyer and respected law professor: Why did you actually want to become a Federal Councilor?

You’re right: the office of a Council of States is probably the most interesting position you can have in Switzerland, and I love my job. I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t interested in the office of Federal Councilor. But to be honest, I’m pretty relaxed. Maybe it’s a good thing I didn’t become a Federal Councilor.

That’s what you say after the second attempt? You have to explain that please.

The office of a Federal Councilor is an enormous job of wear and tear. You have to do a lot of tasks that are not very pleasant. I was always someone who looked for a challenge. But I feel great, even if I didn’t become a Federal Councilor.

Before the Federal Council election, you were considered a potential Minister of Justice. Two days after the election, the incumbent, Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, took refuge in the Department of the Interior. What does that say about the Federal Council?

I mentioned it before: the pressure in the Federal Council is very great. The Federal Department of Justice and Police has become a transit station and will probably remain so. I regret that.

The pressure from the parties is also increasing in the Federal Council. Can he still pursue an independent government policy under these circumstances?

Yes, I don’t see any danger there.

What are you missing?

Over the past four years, the Federal Council has lacked the will to lead and take action.

Wo?

For example in the EU dossier, but also in other large projects. Willingness to create has something to do with willingness to take risks. Not everyone has the courage to propose a project for which they don’t yet have a majority and for which they don’t know whether it will even work. This may also have something to do with the election process.

Because it’s not the best who are chosen, but the bravest?

Perhaps. On the other hand, you have to toe the party line if you want to get on the ticket. But that doesn’t mean that as a Federal Councilor you can’t develop your own position.

You have already spoken out in favor of a popular election for the Federal Council.

I have always said that if you can hold popular elections for the executive in the canton of Zurich, you can also do the same in German or French-speaking Switzerland. The language regions would of course have to be taken into account in a national model.

They would probably be elected in a popular election. Michelle Hunziker and Roger Federer too.

I do not believe that. The Swiss are very experienced in dealing with direct democracy. As a rule, it is not radicals like Geert Wilders or Marine Le Pen who are elected here, but those who are in the middle.

At the same time, the Swiss party landscape is becoming increasingly polarized. You have experienced this yourself with your social liberal platform. The Realos have less weight in the SP Switzerland than the Young Socialists. Can the social-liberal wing still be saved?

The socially liberal platform continues to exist and has its justification. Many members appreciate them. Thanks to her, as a social liberal in the SP you don’t feel so alone. But their political influence is actually small.

Why is that?

We are not succeeding enough in influencing the party committees. When I campaigned internally for the army a few years ago, I was told: Oh, Jositsch again! After the attack on Ukraine and the changed geopolitical situation, the party made a U-turn. Suddenly no one in the SP seriously questioned the army anymore. Sometimes it takes external shocks for something to change.

Doesn’t the problem start with the promotion of young talent? Is there a need for a social-liberal counter-Juso?

(Laughs.) Good idea. I acknowledge them favorably and will discuss them with Mario Fehr.

The liberal Ruedi Noser and you were a successful Zurich Council of States duo for eight years. If you agreed, you usually had a majority. This will probably be more difficult with the GLP representative Tiana Moser, who is new at your side.

I do not think so. As a long-time parliamentary group leader in the National Council, Tiana Moser brings with her a lot of experience and good contacts. I am convinced that she will develop an excellent network in the Council of States within a short period of time. We will work well and successfully together.

Let’s look ahead to the political year 2024. There are currently as many refugees in the country as there were last time in 1945. What asylum policy should Switzerland pursue in the future?

The Dublin system is a fair weather system. It doesn’t work with refugee flows like the ones we’ve been experiencing since 2015. The best thing would be a distribution key for the different countries. Unfortunately, the EU has not yet been able to come together on this issue.

An important part of a coherent asylum policy is securing the EU’s external border. However, you yourself have spoken out against strengthening Frontex.

I support a restrictive asylum and migration procedure. But our current system forces refugees with a real right to asylum to cross the Mediterranean to our national border

to fight. Frontex relies on pushbacks at the external border to push back the refugees. I think that’s inhumane. I am convinced that in a hundred years our descendants will have to apologize for this system.

An alternative would be the embassy asylum.

I still think the embassy asylum is the best solution today. But I didn’t find a majority for this in Bern. The issue is currently politically settled.

What are your plans for the next four years in Bern?

I have the privilege of now being one of the older members of the Council of States. Next to me, Tiana Moser will establish herself as a younger force. This is a good starting point for the canton of Zurich. Together we will take on the major tasks facing Switzerland and thus also

Zurich.

Namely?

The negotiations with the EU must finally be concluded sensibly. The financing of our social works must be secured. And we must help to improve the European security architecture.

The inevitable final question: Have you checked off the Federal Council chapter once and for all?

(Laughs.) If Beat Jans resigns tomorrow, I would run again. But I don’t think so.

